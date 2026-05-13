Pics Of Jennifer Lopez Before & After She Found Her Signature Hair Color
Singer, dancer, and actor Jennifer Lopez has always made it a point to stay true to her roots (for the most part, anyway). "Jenny from the Block" frequently honors her Puerto Rican heritage and growing up in the Bronx borough of New York City. Her hair, on the other hand, is ever-changing. Her affinity for a slick-back bun has definitely gotten an upgrade over the last few decades (it's rare to spot her without some serious extensions), and her signature honey blond blowout is far from her original look.
The "Maid in Manhattan" star rocked her natural curls and dark locks for the 1996 Nosotros Golden Eagle Awards, paired with a white silky square-necked top and gray crocheted cardigan. Her '80's yearbook photo from a decade prior showcased how she was no stranger to rocking a shorter cut, but her full and voluminous curls gave a care-free air to her glam for the event. Her look from the January 2024 Elie Saab Haute Couture show in Paris, however, showed how much her hair had changed despite being about the same length. Honey brown highlights gave the star's locks a sunkissed look, emphasized by the creamy sage green hair ribbon and similar lilac flower details on her outfit.
Why did Jennifer Lopez choose her signature blond highlights?
Although Jennifer Lopez's dark brown hair is associated with some of her most iconic acting roles, such as her roles in "Selena," "Anaconda," and "El Cantante," she hasn't been spotted with the look in decades. She's rocked bleach blond, but even that was a temporary look for her 2025 film "Kiss of the Spider Woman." However, the rationale behind her lighter tresses may have more to do with balance than trying to reinvent herself.
In a 2014 interview with Glamour, referring to Lopez's natural hair color, her longtime colorist Rita Hazan shared, "I felt like it was too harsh for her skin tone and her personality." However, that's not to say that lightening was the overall goal for Lopez's look. Hazan explained a variation to the look that she tried, telling the outlet, "I gave her a chocolate base with golden blond highlights ... The darker base adds contrast to give her a cooler, edgier look."
This strategy has also been recommended by other stylists analyzing the "On The Floor" singer's luscious locks. James Corbett told Oprah Daily in 2019, "It's important not to go too light with the base color. The lightness and the beautiful sandy tone of J.Lo's hair comes from the color of the highlights and how they lay upon the base color of her hair." In a way, her hair looks miles away from her natural color, yet it has become synonymous with Lopez's signature style.