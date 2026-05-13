Pics Of Jennifer Lopez Before & After She Found Her Signature Hair Color

Although Jennifer Lopez's dark brown hair is associated with some of her most iconic acting roles, such as her roles in "Selena," "Anaconda," and "El Cantante," she hasn't been spotted with the look in decades. She's rocked bleach blond, but even that was a temporary look for her 2025 film "Kiss of the Spider Woman." However, the rationale behind her lighter tresses may have more to do with balance than trying to reinvent herself.

In a 2014 interview with Glamour, referring to Lopez's natural hair color, her longtime colorist Rita Hazan shared, "I felt like it was too harsh for her skin tone and her personality." However, that's not to say that lightening was the overall goal for Lopez's look. Hazan explained a variation to the look that she tried, telling the outlet, "I gave her a chocolate base with golden blond highlights ... The darker base adds contrast to give her a cooler, edgier look."

This strategy has also been recommended by other stylists analyzing the "On The Floor" singer's luscious locks. James Corbett told Oprah Daily in 2019, "It's important not to go too light with the base color. The lightness and the beautiful sandy tone of J.Lo's hair comes from the color of the highlights and how they lay upon the base color of her hair." In a way, her hair looks miles away from her natural color, yet it has become synonymous with Lopez's signature style.