Inside Christina Haack's Glamorous French Escape With Her Boyfriend Chris: Photos
HGTV's "Flip or Flop" star Christina Haack has been living a lavish life with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, and it appears as though trips to Paris are just a bonus to the new romance. She posted pics on her IG Story of her trip to the City of Love with Larocca on March 6. The trip comes just weeks after she sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a new ring, but she insisted that it's an old piece that she bought for herself. While the trip to France was meant to develop a new product for her champagne brand, Clé Cachée, the images the star shared on her Instagram Story show that she's having a good time with Larocca, fiancé or not.
The star is not very shy about mixing business with pleasure, but it must be empowering to explore your independent business ventures with a new love in your life. Haack has certainly transformed over the years, taking on her own solo shows as well as having an ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, as a co-star. The pair seemingly also have some double dates with their new partners, according to her Instagram, putting them on much better terms than another of her ex-husbands, Josh Hall. There's no doubt that the city brought Haack and Larocca closer, but she made sure to distinguish that Clé Cachée was still a big part of the trip.
Christina Haack says she isn't ready for marriage, yet
This isn't the first wine-related trip Christina Haack has taken with Christopher Larocca. The couple was in Napa Valley last month, although it seems to have been more of a personal getaway (though she did joke about it being work-related). "Wine country," she captioned an Instagram carousel of the trip. "I like to call it 'researching'." The Paris trip seems to be a work-first, party-second adventure. "Headed back to the mothership with @clecacheechampagne to work on a sister (aka a sparkling rose)," she revealed on her Instagram Story (via AOL). Pics of the romantic getaway did stay very brand-focused, with Haack posting images of herself in champagne-themed PJs and her new rosé samples.
Nobody knows better than Haack how romance can interfere with work, which could point to the reason she's been adamantly denying the engagement rumors. Despite boasting about how supportive Larocca is in a March interview with US Weekly, Haack clarified that "marriage is just not on [her] radar right now."
Clé Cachée is more than just a line for Haack's own personal HGTV brand. She described her process in an interview with People, saying: "I didn't just slap my name on a bottle. I picked everything, from the finest Grand Cru grapes to the sugar content." It's clear that this champagne brand is a labor of her own love — and that she loves having her love with her as she builds the brand.