Inside Christina Haack's Glamorous French Escape With Her Boyfriend Chris: Photos

HGTV's "Flip or Flop" star Christina Haack has been living a lavish life with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, and it appears as though trips to Paris are just a bonus to the new romance. She posted pics on her IG Story of her trip to the City of Love with Larocca on March 6. The trip comes just weeks after she sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a new ring, but she insisted that it's an old piece that she bought for herself. While the trip to France was meant to develop a new product for her champagne brand, Clé Cachée, the images the star shared on her Instagram Story show that she's having a good time with Larocca, fiancé or not.

The star is not very shy about mixing business with pleasure, but it must be empowering to explore your independent business ventures with a new love in your life. Haack has certainly transformed over the years, taking on her own solo shows as well as having an ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, as a co-star. The pair seemingly also have some double dates with their new partners, according to her Instagram, putting them on much better terms than another of her ex-husbands, Josh Hall. There's no doubt that the city brought Haack and Larocca closer, but she made sure to distinguish that Clé Cachée was still a big part of the trip.