Dylan Dreyer's Most Stunning Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

To be daring in fashion means suffering the occasional fashion fail, and Dylan Dreyer is no stranger to outfits that missed the mark. However, the "Today" show anchor has also had some major wins, showing off her long legs and versatile style sense over the years at various red carpet appearances.

When it comes to her personal style, Dreyer tries to keep it simple. She told Today on May 2, 2026, "I try to be on trend, I try to be cool, I try to be fashionable. But I also like my standby brands that always work for me." We can totally relate to that!

From pretty Kentucky Derby outfits to daring thigh-high slits and see-through dresses, Dreyer knows how to make a statement at an event. She's worn many stunning red-carpet looks that prove she is just as trendy as the celebrities she interviews (and that is not easy). Dreyer's outfits are inspiring, fun, and sexy, and we can't wait to see what she does next.