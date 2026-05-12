Dylan Dreyer's Most Stunning Red Carpet Looks Of All Time
To be daring in fashion means suffering the occasional fashion fail, and Dylan Dreyer is no stranger to outfits that missed the mark. However, the "Today" show anchor has also had some major wins, showing off her long legs and versatile style sense over the years at various red carpet appearances.
When it comes to her personal style, Dreyer tries to keep it simple. She told Today on May 2, 2026, "I try to be on trend, I try to be cool, I try to be fashionable. But I also like my standby brands that always work for me." We can totally relate to that!
From pretty Kentucky Derby outfits to daring thigh-high slits and see-through dresses, Dreyer knows how to make a statement at an event. She's worn many stunning red-carpet looks that prove she is just as trendy as the celebrities she interviews (and that is not easy). Dreyer's outfits are inspiring, fun, and sexy, and we can't wait to see what she does next.
Dylan Dreyer's 2026 Kentucky Derby look
Dylan Dreyer looked fabulous — and ready for spring — at the Kentucky Derby on May 2, 2026. In a picture from the red carpet, she wore a pretty white sundress covered in colorful flowers. A huge fascinator attached to her head stole the show, with its big pink, purple, and red flowers, yellow accent leaves, and blue base. In her May 2026 Today interview, Dreyer said of the garment, "That's the Camilla dress. It's a showstopper. ... It's a little different than what I'm used to wearing. ... It's a little shorter than what I wear, but it's girly,"
Dylan Dreyer's stunning red dress
At the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert on February 1, 2023, Dylan Dreyer rocked a dress dress, and it was stunning on her. The low-cut gown featured a slit up one leg that showed off her silver heels. Her hair was gorgeous as well, with a combed-back bump on top of her head to create volume. With one hand on her hip (and a matching red manicure!), she was the picture of glam.
Dylan Dreyer's flapper-style white gown
At the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards on September 26, 2024, Dylan Dreyer could have passed as a glamorous country singer. She wore a pretty white gown with a flapper-style beaded skirt and a corset-style top that showed off her toned arms. She accessorized with light-blue drop earrings and styled her blond hair in a low ponytail behind her back. The whole 'fit was so gorgeous, it definitely goes down as one of her best looks ever.
Dylan Dreyer's shoulder pads and pink heels
Dylan Dreyer looked so cute at the 6th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon on March 4, 2022. She wore a black dress with striking shoulder pads and a pair of bright pink heels to bring out the garment's colorful undertones. Once again, she matched her nails to her outfit, with a dark manicure that looked perfect with her dress. This look was joyous and fun, and it shows how versatile her red-carpet style can be.
Dylan Dreyer's one-shoulder dress
With one shoulder bared, Dylan Dreyer wore a fun look again as she represented "Today" at an event at The Paley Center for Media on May 11, 2022. Her form-fitting white dress featured a ruffled, one-shoulder design and was covered in a pattern of black roses. Instead of wearing a "safe" shoe to go with it — like a pair of black heels — Dreyer opted for a deep blue heel with a pointed toe that stood out on the red carpet.
Dylan Dreyer's black lace dress
Dylan Dreyer rocked her version of the "naked dress" trend at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards on September 28, 2023. Her sheer black lace dress featured a corseted top with black trim on the bodice and a fitted skirt that hit right at her ankles to reveal her strappy black heels. Underneath was a fitted slip that blended in perfectly with Dreyer's skin, creating the illusion that she was showing a lot more skin than she normally does — and it totally worked for her.