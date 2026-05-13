June Squibb's Career Trajectory Proves It's Never Too Late To Try Something New

It might be safe to dub 2026 as the year older celebrities really got their time to shine. Stars over 60 stunned at the 2026 Met Gala, and May 2026 also saw renowned actor June Squibb bagging her first Tony nomination for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for her performance in the Broadway production of "Marjorie Prime." At the ripe old age of 96, Squibb broke the record as the oldest person to ever receive a Tony nomination. It's a stunning accomplishment, especially when taking into account that it took the "Thelma" star decades to cement herself in Hollywood.

Squibb started her career as an Off-Broadway actor in 1958, landing her first Broadway show in the "Gypsy" musical in 1960. She eventually transitioned to television, only landing her first breakout role in the 2013 film "Nebraska," for which Squibb notably received an Oscar nomination. It took another 11 years before she finally found herself the leading lady of the comedy flick, "Thelma," at the age of 94. She might have been in her 90s, but Squibb did her own stunts for the film — including crashing a scooter and doing some impressive body rolls — proudly telling People that she's always preferred to tackle everything herself instead of leaving it to a stunt double.

"I always think I could do whatever stunt is necessary in a film," she opined. "I was so proud of myself doing this. The scooter was great fun — it was a joy to be on that." At 96, Squibb is just getting started too. When asked how she felt about being nominated for a Tony, the beloved actor enthused to People, "I'm thrilled with what this nomination will do for my career." Clearly, she has no plans to retire anytime soon.