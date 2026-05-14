Side-By-Side Pics Of What The Legally Blonde Cast Looks Like Now

While it seems impossible to believe anyone else could have played Elle Woods, Reese Witherspoon was not the studio's first choice. MGM was considering a number of rising stars at the time, including Charlize Theron, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Gwyneth Paltrow, and even Britney Spears, but director Robert Luketic was dead set on casting Witherspoon, who was already a known commodity, having starred in "Pleasantville" and "Election." But it would be "Legally Blonde" that turned her into a superstar.

Witherspoon has not slowed down since "Legally Blonde" was released. Along with starring in the sequel, "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde," which she also produced, the actor has won an Academy Award for her role in "Walk the Line" and starred in the hit movies "Sweet Home Alabama," "Water for Elephants," and "Sing." She has also built an impressive TV resume, starring in "Big Little Lies" and "The Morning Show." If that isn't enough, Witherspoon has become a powerhouse producer as well; her production company, Hello Sunshine, has created a number of hit movies and shows, including "Gone Girl," "Where the Crawdads Sing," and "The Last Thing He Told Me."

Outside of film and TV, Witherspoon has her own retail brand, Draper James, and has written the "Busy Betty" children's book series. While it may seem like Witherspoon's massive rise to fame came fast and easy, the truth is that the star had a number of hurdles she had to overcome to keep her career moving forward. But, in the end, the hard work has paid off, and now it looks like she has started a Hollywood dynasty; Witherspoon's look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe, has started her own acting career.