Fourth Time's A Charm: Meet Married...With Children Star Katey Sagal's Husband Kurt Sutter

Katey Sagal has been a TV icon for decades, racking up beloved roles in hit TV shows, including her breakout role as Peggy Bundy in "Married... With Children" (a role that almost went to Roseanne Barr), voicing the strong and stoic Leela on "Futurama," and her gritty performance as Gemma on "Sons of Anarchy." It was her role in the hit AMC motorcycle crime drama that gave her a chance to collaborate with her husband, actor and showrunner Kurt Sutter. The celebrated series debuted in 2008, four years after Sagal and Sutter tied the knot in October 2004.

The sweet wedding – held at Sagal's home in Los Angeles — was a modest affair, attended by many of Sagal's former co-stars, including her on-screen daughter in "Eight Simple Rules," Kaley Cuoco, and Ed O'Neill, her former TV husband on "Married... With Children." While Sagal had previously been married three times — each time to a musician (Freddie Beckmeier from 1977 to '81, Fred Lombardo from 1986 to '89, and Jack Cameron White from 1993 to 2000) – this time around, things were different.

In fact, things were different right from the start. As Sagal explained in 2024, when she sat down for a chat on the "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum" podcast, she had long been "the queen of bad boys" when it came to her romances. None of her previous marriages lasted long, and she was looking for someone who was a better fit for her — which she found almost immediately in Sutter. "I was pretty sure, pretty soon, pretty quick," Sagal said, reflecting on their first coffee date. "I liked everything about him."