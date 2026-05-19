Fourth Time's A Charm: Meet Married...With Children Star Katey Sagal's Husband Kurt Sutter
Katey Sagal has been a TV icon for decades, racking up beloved roles in hit TV shows, including her breakout role as Peggy Bundy in "Married... With Children" (a role that almost went to Roseanne Barr), voicing the strong and stoic Leela on "Futurama," and her gritty performance as Gemma on "Sons of Anarchy." It was her role in the hit AMC motorcycle crime drama that gave her a chance to collaborate with her husband, actor and showrunner Kurt Sutter. The celebrated series debuted in 2008, four years after Sagal and Sutter tied the knot in October 2004.
The sweet wedding – held at Sagal's home in Los Angeles — was a modest affair, attended by many of Sagal's former co-stars, including her on-screen daughter in "Eight Simple Rules," Kaley Cuoco, and Ed O'Neill, her former TV husband on "Married... With Children." While Sagal had previously been married three times — each time to a musician (Freddie Beckmeier from 1977 to '81, Fred Lombardo from 1986 to '89, and Jack Cameron White from 1993 to 2000) – this time around, things were different.
In fact, things were different right from the start. As Sagal explained in 2024, when she sat down for a chat on the "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum" podcast, she had long been "the queen of bad boys" when it came to her romances. None of her previous marriages lasted long, and she was looking for someone who was a better fit for her — which she found almost immediately in Sutter. "I was pretty sure, pretty soon, pretty quick," Sagal said, reflecting on their first coffee date. "I liked everything about him."
Kurt Sutter is an award-winning TV creator and actor
While Katey Sagal has been a household name since the late 1980s, due to "Married... With Children" becoming a hit show and enjoying an enduring legacy, Kurt Sutter's career began quite a bit later, when he got hired as a staff writer on the acclaimed FX cop drama "The Shield" for the show's first season. Throwing himself into his work, Sutter quickly moved up the ranks and became an executive producer by the sixth season. In 2008, after "The Shield" wrapped up its final season, Sutter created "Sons of Anarchy," and cast Sagal as one of the show's main characters.
Sutter — who is six years younger than Sagal — reflected on how his career played a big role in the start of his romance with his future wife when the couple appeared on an episode of the podcast "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" in August 2024. Sagal and Sutter confirmed that they actually first met in a 12-step program, and Sutter was attracted to her immediately but was hesitant to make a move because he hadn't gotten his big break yet.
"I did not ask her out because I was still a struggling writer," Sutter recalled. "And it wasn't until I got my first gig on The Shield, where I actually had a job... and then I felt like, 'Alright, I have a job, so now I can actually ask her out, and pay for dinner.'" Fast forward nearly a quarter century later, and the pair are still married... with children — and enviable Hollywood careers.
The couple share one daughter and Kurt Sutter is step-dad to Katey Sagal's kids
When Katey Sagal tied the knot with Kurt Sutter in 2004, she was already the mom to a daughter, Sarah (born in 1994), and a son, Jackson (born in 1996). Sagal welcomed her children with her third husband, the late actor and musician Jack Cameron White. Sagal and White were married from 1993 to 2000, but remained friends and co-parents after going their separate ways. Four years later, Sagal was tying the knot with Sutter and quickly realized she wasn't done having kids just yet.
"[He] was happy being the stepparent to Sarah and Jackson. But he'd never had his own biological children," Sagal shared with People in 2017. "So about five years into the relationship we started toying with the idea of maybe we should raise a child together." However, the couple decided to go the route of surrogacy — as so many other celebrity couples have chosen to do – in an effort to have a biological kid of their own. In January 2007, the happy couple welcomed their daughter, Esme, into the world.
At 46, Sutter was a bit older than average when he became a father for the first time, but Sagal said at the time that the TV producer and writer was a real natural when it came to parenting. "He's taken to it like a champ," Sagal told OK! Magazine in February 2007 (via People). "Kurt was right there when Esmé was born. He picked her right up, felt comfortable about it. He's a very loving man."
Katey Sagal and Kurt Sutter routinely work together (but had to set up on-set boundaries)
It was only four years after Katey Sagal and Kurt Sutter got married before the celebrated actress was starring in a leading role in his hit FX drama "Sons of Anarchy." Sagal starred as Gemma Teller, the hardboiled matriarch of the show's titular motorcycle gang and the mother of gang leader Jax Teller (played by Charlie Hunnam). The role was a major one for Sagal, and it earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Drama in 2011. It was also a role that, as Sagal told NPR in 2012, Sutter wrote "with me in mind," before the show was ever picked up.
However, given the stress that comes with creating a TV show, both Sutter and Sagal knew it might be hard on their marriage to work together so closely. After trying to navigate their occasional conflicts, the couple eventually turned to a marriage therapist. Sutter revealed during an episode of their "PIE" podcast in April 2024 that the therapist explained they would "need some boundaries" between their personal and professional lives (via People).
Sagal joked that most of their conflicts abated when she realized that, when on set, she needed to treat Sutter more like a boss and less like her husband, for the sake of professionalism. "That was still my struggle, but I'm trying to learn how to not have a thought and let it come out of my mouth immediately," Sagal shared. "Especially when I'm talking to the boss." Clearly, the pair managed to find a way to make things work as Sagal starred in all seven seasons of the show, as well as Sutter's follow-up series for FX, "The Bastard Executioner."