Lady Louise Windsor & Her Boyfriend Felix Reportedly Have A 'Low-Key' Relationship
As the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Lady Louise Windsor lives a lavish life. Even so, her parents have taken steps to keep things as normal as possible. "We made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely," Sophie informed The Times in 2020. Louise is 17th in the line of succession at the time of writing, and her distance from the crown means she's less likely to have a role in the Firm, making a comparatively normal life even more likely.
In 2022, Louise started college at St. Andrew's University in Scotland, and besides continuing her education, she's reportedly experiencing romance. Louise and Felix da Silva-Clamp's connection was said to have begun when they participated in a school play called "Dragon Fever" in 2024. However, they've never made an official announcement about their relationship.
When Felix and Louise are together, they reportedly maintain a chill vibe. "They join in and they help and they talk. They're just lovely," carriage driving trainer Sara Howe reported to Hello! Magazine in February 2026. Felix has also been spotted attending Louise's carriage driving competitions. His enthusiastic support for Louise's hobby is likely to make a good impression on Sophie. Louise and Sophie have a close relationship, and part of their bond is centered around their zeal for carriage driving. Luckily, even though Felix sometimes hangs out with Sophie on the sidelines as they watch these events, he gets to spend time with Louise, too.
Lady Louise is all about blending in
Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor, the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, seems to be a master at flying under the radar, at least as much as possible for a close member of the royal family. For instance, when she was spotted on a train in December 2025, Louise looked like a typical student. She remained focused on her laptop, attracting less notice from her fellow passengers than most royals could ever hope. When she's not using public transit, Louise's car likely helps her travel incognito, since it's a compact, second-hand Volkswagen rather than the flashy Range Rovers often associated with the senior members of the family.
Months before she started college, Louise worked at a garden center, and she was adept at not drawing attention to herself as she went about her work. "I couldn't believe it was Lady Louise — I had to look twice," one customer confided to The Sun. "She is a really modest and sweet young woman who is polite and attentive to customers."
However, no matter how down to earth she is, Louise is aware that she sometimes needs to behave differently due to her unique life circumstances. For instance, although many people rely on LinkedIn for networking and employment prospects, Louise ended up leaving the platform as a college student. "I am sure as a 20-year-old university student, she has a private presence on social media," Luana Ribeira, founder of Dauntless PR, theorized to GB News in 2024. "But the decision not to have a public-facing account will absolutely be intentional."