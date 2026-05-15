Lady Louise Windsor & Her Boyfriend Felix Reportedly Have A 'Low-Key' Relationship

As the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Lady Louise Windsor lives a lavish life. Even so, her parents have taken steps to keep things as normal as possible. "We made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely," Sophie informed The Times in 2020. Louise is 17th in the line of succession at the time of writing, and her distance from the crown means she's less likely to have a role in the Firm, making a comparatively normal life even more likely.

In 2022, Louise started college at St. Andrew's University in Scotland, and besides continuing her education, she's reportedly experiencing romance. Louise and Felix da Silva-Clamp's connection was said to have begun when they participated in a school play called "Dragon Fever" in 2024. However, they've never made an official announcement about their relationship.

When Felix and Louise are together, they reportedly maintain a chill vibe. "They join in and they help and they talk. They're just lovely," carriage driving trainer Sara Howe reported to Hello! Magazine in February 2026. Felix has also been spotted attending Louise's carriage driving competitions. His enthusiastic support for Louise's hobby is likely to make a good impression on Sophie. Louise and Sophie have a close relationship, and part of their bond is centered around their zeal for carriage driving. Luckily, even though Felix sometimes hangs out with Sophie on the sidelines as they watch these events, he gets to spend time with Louise, too.