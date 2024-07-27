Inside Lady Louise Windsor's Relationship With Her Mother, Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh

As Lady Louise Windsor was growing up, her mother, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, tried to give her as normal a childhood as possible. This meant rarely, if ever, discussing the elephant in the room: the crown. "Certainly when they were very young we tried to keep them out of it," Sophie told the BBC (via People) in 2016. "Only because for their sakes, to grow up as normally as possible we felt was quite important."

Advertisement

This detachment from the realities of the firm was so pronounced that Louise grew up not realizing that her grandmother, Elizabeth II, was the queen. "Well for Louise, actually, it was much more of a shock to the system," she explained. "It was only when she was coming home from school and saying, 'Mummy, people keep on telling me that grandma is the queen.'"

According to Katie Nicholl's book "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown," Princess Catherine has always admired the way that Sophie raised her kids. It's something that Catherine has herself tried to emulate while raising her three children, though for the future queen consort this is, of course, a much harder feat. "Kate is said to admire the way Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, are raising their children ... in the bosom of the Royal Family but prepared for life in the real world," Nicholl wrote.

Advertisement