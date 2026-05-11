'70s Diva': Kaitlan Collins Shows Off Her Secret To Perfect Hair In New Pic & Fans Love It

Whether you're a big fan or you're one of the people who have been open about their dislike for CNN's Kaitlan Collins, surely we can all agree on one thing: she's got seriously good hair. We've seen enough pics of the anchor to know that she's got the best hair in news. And, a new pic shows everybody just how she gets those iconic locks.

"A huge shoutout to our incredible team that put together our California governor primary debate last week. It is truly a team effort that mainly happens behind the scenes," Collins wrote alongside a carousel of photos on Instagram on Monday. But she didn't just give insight into what goes on behind the scenes at an event like this one. She also showed what was behind those smooth, shiny curls. The post began with a mirror selfie Collins clearly took before heading into hair and makeup for the debate. In it, she's sporting oversized sunglasses and some even more oversized curlers in her hair. She proceeded to share the post on her Instagram Story with the text "this is as close as I'm getting to a hair tutorial." She's surely received requests for a hair tutorial in the comment sections on plenty of photos of her before. And, while this may not have been a step-by-step guide to getting Collins' enviable mane, netizens were definitely happy to get a hint, with one commenter shouting out her vintage-inspired curling method, writing, "You GO 70's Diva GURL."