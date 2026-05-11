'70s Diva': Kaitlan Collins Shows Off Her Secret To Perfect Hair In New Pic & Fans Love It
Whether you're a big fan or you're one of the people who have been open about their dislike for CNN's Kaitlan Collins, surely we can all agree on one thing: she's got seriously good hair. We've seen enough pics of the anchor to know that she's got the best hair in news. And, a new pic shows everybody just how she gets those iconic locks.
"A huge shoutout to our incredible team that put together our California governor primary debate last week. It is truly a team effort that mainly happens behind the scenes," Collins wrote alongside a carousel of photos on Instagram on Monday. But she didn't just give insight into what goes on behind the scenes at an event like this one. She also showed what was behind those smooth, shiny curls. The post began with a mirror selfie Collins clearly took before heading into hair and makeup for the debate. In it, she's sporting oversized sunglasses and some even more oversized curlers in her hair. She proceeded to share the post on her Instagram Story with the text "this is as close as I'm getting to a hair tutorial." She's surely received requests for a hair tutorial in the comment sections on plenty of photos of her before. And, while this may not have been a step-by-step guide to getting Collins' enviable mane, netizens were definitely happy to get a hint, with one commenter shouting out her vintage-inspired curling method, writing, "You GO 70's Diva GURL."
Everybody wants hairstyling tips from Kaitlan Collins
"Her hair is so big bc it's where she keeps her reporters notebook," one Instagram-user joked in the comment section on Kaitlan Collins' curler-clad pic. "My hero in her Velcro rollers," someone wrote. "Roller army rise," wrote a fellow roller-lover. Others praised Collins' stunning tresses. "Ah so that's how you look so awesome," one commenter wrote. "Girl your hair is amazing!!" someone added. Another declared, "You have the most gorgeous hair ever!!!!!"
Evidently, the special hairstyling tip Collins revealed distracted commenters from the other details of her post. In fact, they were seemingly so distracted by it that she had to announce that she will not be revealing any more of her hair secrets. Even so, whatever Collins does to get her hair so perfect is clearly working for her. And, while she's undergone a stunning style transformation during her time in the public eye, here's hoping she won't be changing her hair any time soon. Based on what this comment section revealed, if she tries out a new hairstyle, the fans just might revolt.