7 Pics Of Kaitlan Collins That Prove She's Got The Best Hair In News
Kaitlan Collins has built her reputation on asking the most topical questions and looking great while doing it. While the CNN superstar's feisty reporting style once got her banned from the White House, her chic looks and glamorous style transformation over the years has earned her some devoted fans while lending professionalism and authority to her reporting. Beyond her wardrobe, Collins' luxurious hair seems to be a small but not insignificant reason for why she's such a memorable media figure.
Over the past decade, Collins has been locked in a bitter feud with Donald Trump, who pushes back vehemently against even the softest of hard-hitting questions. Amid Trump's second term in office, that feud has also extended to many members of Trump's administration, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. However, some of the tension between Leavitt and Collins might stem from the question of who has better style. However, when it comes to who has the best hair in the business, there should be no question that Collins has earned the crown time and time again.
Kaitlan Collins' hair looks flawless even in the field
Almost anyone can have flawless hair when they are on a set in a TV newsroom with access to an entire hair and make-up department. However, Kaitlan Collins has shown fans that, even in the field surrounded by other reporters, her long, cascading locks can steal the spotlight. Her chestnut hair looked voluminous and striking against the fuchsia blazer Collins wore to the White House while covering former Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's meeting with Donald Trump in February 2025.
Amidst the chaos of the DNC, Kaitlan Collins' locks were still immaculate
The Democratic National Convention is a hectic, crowded maelstrom of reporters, politicians, pundits, and delegates all vying for attention and space. Somehow, in the middle of all this cacophony and chaos, Kaitlan Collins managed to stand out with her gorgeous 'do, shining like a beacon of inspiration for aspiring journalists (and hairdressers) the world over This snapshot showcased just how epic she looked at the August 2024 DNC in Chicago as she interviewed Senator Chuck Schumer.
Collins keeps her hair looking sensational even on vacation
When it comes to having perfect hair, Kaitlan Collins doesn't save the magic strictly for when she's on air. The CNN fixture took to Instagram on April 11, 2026, to share some snapshots of a recent vacation to the UK with a group of friends. One particularly pleasant picture showed Collins posing alongside her pal, fellow TV newswoman Poppy Harlow, in front of some historic architecture. However, the real star of the photo were Collins' resplendent russet ringlets that looked radiant in the springtime sun.
Kaitlan Collins' hair is always red carpet ready
Kaitlan Collins went to the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25, 2026, with the intention of turning heads, and she succeeded with ease. The beautiful CNN star stunned in a light pink Magda Butrym dress which showed off her toned arms and accentuated the lovely loose waves of her chocolate brown hair, which cascaded over her shoulders. Collins made sure to flash her famous grin — possibly to prove once more just how wrong Donald Trump was when he accused her of never smiling.
Kaitlan Collins' long locks look stunning when straight
Many of Kaitlan Collins' best hair styles showcase the volume and shape of her hair's gentle waves, evoking the look of classic Hollywood starlets. However, the CNN star has more than one hair trick up her sleeve, and she proved that with a chic, straightened 'do at a pre-Grammys gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in January 2026. Collins beamed as she showed off her long walnut tresses, which looked even better alongside her gorgeous little black dress. In fact, her dress looked even better than the first time she wore it, which was for the 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Kaitlan Collins' stylist has nothing but love for her hair
In October 2025, celebrity stylist Kendra Lauren took to Instagram to share some snapshots and shower Kaitlan Collins with praise for her luscious locks. "Always a pleasure to work with this bombshell @kaitlancollins your hair is the best," Lauren wrote alongside a photo of Collins rocking a beautiful blowout that really accentuated the waves of her hair. The post was met with a lot of love from Collins' fans, whose appreciation for the reporter's magnificent mane was nearly universal.
Kaitlan Collins showed off her great hair at the Grammys
Kaitlan Collins shined on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where her long, elegant neck was framed by her dark brown hair. The journalist's locks fell gently over her shoulders in loose curls, and it was immediately evident why she's gotten so much love for her hair over the years. As one person wrote on X in 2021, "Anyone else in love with the beautiful Kaitlan Collins? Her hair is so immaculate and shiny ... If any hair product manufacture[r] is reading this, @kaitlancollins is the perfect hair product model." It's hard to disagree when you see her glamorous, gorgeous Grammys 'do.