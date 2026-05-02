7 Pics Of Kaitlan Collins That Prove She's Got The Best Hair In News

Kaitlan Collins has built her reputation on asking the most topical questions and looking great while doing it. While the CNN superstar's feisty reporting style once got her banned from the White House, her chic looks and glamorous style transformation over the years has earned her some devoted fans while lending professionalism and authority to her reporting. Beyond her wardrobe, Collins' luxurious hair seems to be a small but not insignificant reason for why she's such a memorable media figure.

Over the past decade, Collins has been locked in a bitter feud with Donald Trump, who pushes back vehemently against even the softest of hard-hitting questions. Amid Trump's second term in office, that feud has also extended to many members of Trump's administration, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. However, some of the tension between Leavitt and Collins might stem from the question of who has better style. However, when it comes to who has the best hair in the business, there should be no question that Collins has earned the crown time and time again.