A Photographic Timeline Of Kaitlan Collins' Stunning Style Transformation
Kaitlan Collins has had a glamorous transformation as a CNN news anchor. After leaving The Daily Caller in 2017, she covered Donald Trump's first presidential term for CNN and became their White House correspondent. After working a variety of anchor gigs on the network, she returned as the correspondent to the White House and navigated covering Trump's re-election and his second term, despite being locked in a bitter feud with Trump and butting heads with press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Collins eventually became more seasoned with the tough experiences over the years, and her outfits are probably a reflection of her professional growth and a creative outlet.
Collins transitioned from simply wearing work-appropriate outfits to wearing self-expressive professional looks. Beyond bright-colored skirts or blazers on air, she's also mastered her fashion sense with refined vacation dresses, glam game day outfits, and stunning red carpet looks. Her journey to dress to impress not only included keeping up with fashion trends, but it also allowed her personal style to evolve with grace.
She wore a light blue dress while covering the news in Belgium
In July 2018, Kaitlan Collins wore a light blue dress while she filmed a news segment in Brussels, Belgium. The dress had loose three-quarter sleeves, wrapped fabric on the bodice that formed a V-neck, and a skirt that was draped over. She didn't accessorize with a necklace, which could've added some more flair to her outfit. However, Collins wore hoop earrings for a finishing touch and wore her hair down with a side part.
Kaitlan Collins spiced it up with a patterned skirt and wedges
Two summers later, Kaitlan Collins posted herself on Instagram wearing a white button-up shirt with a V-neck collar and a flowy red-and-white midi skirt. The July heat might have made the long sleeves uncomfortable, but Collins looked amazing in her outfit.
She paired the classy V-neck with a dainty necklace. Her wedge sandal heels matched the summery vibe of her skirt, too. Collins' outfit demonstrated her ability to balance her individual style with CNN's professional standards, which is a step up from simply following the network's dress code.
She loves wearing a colored blazer
During the first year of Joe Biden's administration, Kaitlan Collins had another European trip. The CNN host shared a photo of herself in the U.K. on Instagram in July 2021. Collins' green Veronica Beard blazer stood out underneath her shoulder-length hair. She also wore a white top with white jeans and sneakers. This isn't her first time wearing a colored blazer and a white top, and she stuck to her signature style by adding a small silver necklace and matching hoops to finish off the look. Overall, the 'fit looked relaxed enough for a summer's day but suitable for business.
Kaitlan elevated her personal style in her 30s
Kaitlan Collins' style started to mature as she reached her early 30s. In August 2023, the journalist posted an Instagram carousel that included highlights from hanging out with friends and Taylor Swift's concert. In some of the snaps, Collins wore a green scoop-neck dress with a white floral pattern. The dress also had white straps, white lining along the bust, and a cut-out under the neckline. Collins wore hoop earrings, which seem like a staple in her closet, and a gold pendant necklace. She elevated the stunning look by wearing a pair of tan Givenchy slides.
She served looks while keeping warm at this University of Alabama game
When the University of Alabama's football team played against Louisiana State University, Kaitlan Collins went to her alma mater to show her support. In November 2023, she wore a black shirt under a black-and-white blazer and black leather pants. Her houndstooth-patterned blazer upgraded her outfit from simple to fashionable. The anchor accessorized with her gold pendant necklace, black sunglasses, and tan-and-brown purse. On top of dressing well, Collins also proved she has the best hair in news. She wore her hair down for a low-key look, and the curled ends were a nice touch.
Kaitlan showed off her style upgrade at the 2025 White House Correspondents' Brunch
Given her upgraded personal and professional style, it only makes sense that Kaitlan Collins showed it off during White House Correspondents' weekend in Washington, D.C. In April 2025, the CNN journalist wore a red strapless dress with white polka dots to the White House Correspondents' Weekend Garden Brunch. Collins didn't wear any necklaces, but she sported some silver statement rings. The shape of her dress suggests she knows how to find flattering 'fits, while its pattern points to her ability to keep up with fashion trends.
She looked amazing in this LBD at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Later that day, Kaitlan Collins went to the White House Correspondents' Dinner in a sleek and strapless black dress. The dress had a flattering silhouette, like the one she wore at brunch, but the color and fabric made it a classy upgrade. She paired it with a little black handbag and silver jewelry, which included the rings she wore earlier, a shimmery bracelet, and a pair of hoop earrings. The dress looked great against Collins' tanned skin, and it was the star of the show, thanks to her minimal approach to jewelry and light-handed makeup.
Collins made a glamorous appearance at the 2026 Grammys
When Kaitlan Collins went to the 2026 Grammys, it seems like she made it her mission to kill it on the red carpet. She wore a long burgundy dress with rectangular sequins and thin straps. Collins clearly paid attention to the fashion world's obsession with burgundy in the cooler seasons before picking a dress that emphasizes her figure and complements her skin tone. Her voluminous hair falling past her shoulders, as well as her earrings and rings, show that understated accessorizing works for a standout 'fit like this. The anchor's blush-focused makeup also went well with the burgundy dress.