Dylan Dreyer's Trendiest Denim Looks Prove She Can Keep It Casual & Still Stay Chic

The "Today" show's Dylan Dreyer has had a stunning transformation since joining the program in 2012. And while she is known to dress up — and wear gorgeous outfits to the Kentucky Derby — she also knows how to rock a fabulous denim look. From baggy jeans to jean jackets, and the fact that Dreyer hasn't given up skinny jeans, we can take some major style inspiration from Dreyer's best denim looks over the years.

In a September 2016 pregnancy diary for "Today," when Dreyer was pregnant with her firstborn son Calvin with ex Brian Fichera, she shared her strategy for choosing her work wardrobe. "I don't have a stylist ... everything you see me wear on TV I've purchased, and I don't like to spend a lot of money on clothes because I don't like to repeat all that much," she explained. Dreyer added that she is hurt when fans share negative commentary on her style " ... because I'm trying my best here."

Over the years, Dreyer seems to have gotten more confident in her choices. In a May 2026 interview with the "Today" website, Dreyer explained her mindset for picking her Kentucky Derby outfits, which may extend to her day-to-day professional fashion as well: "I try to be on trend, I try to be cool, I try to be fashionable. But I also like my standby brands that always work for me." One of her wardrobe staples seems to be denim, which she has worn on red carpets and while filming. And any attempts to look "on trend" and "cool" are often successful when she steps out in the beloved fabric.