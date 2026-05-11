What Sara Gilbert's Co-Stars Have Really Said About Her

Sara Gilbert has been in Hollywood since she was child, beginning with a few small parts on TV shows before landing the role of Darlene Conner. It's safe to say Sara Gilbert's life was never the same after "Roseanne," which premiered in 1988 when she was 13 years old. As a teenager, she held her own comedically alongside adult pros like John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and series creator and star Roseanne Barr.

It didn't take long before Gilbert established herself as an integral part of the series. So much so, that the show worked around her schedule when she headed off to Yale University rather than recasting her character — something evidently not afforded to her co-star Lecy Goranson, who was the first actor to play Becky on the series. After "Roseanne" wrapped in 1997, Gilbert went on to do other acting work on shows like "E.R." and "The Big Bang Theory."

And then, in 2010, Sara Gilbert launched "The Talk," a panel show featuring five female celebrities in a format similar to "The View," but in an iteration that left its own mark on television. Gilbert is also credited with spearheading the revival of "Roseanne," with the original cast, which crashed and burned spectacularly after Barr's controversial tweets. But Gilbert was able to right the ship and lead the spin-off, "The Conners," retaining the cast and enough audience goodwill to last a full seven seasons before coming to an end in 2025. With such a long career that began in childhood, she's made her share of friends, and the occasional enemy, in Hollywood.