Side-By-Side Pics Of What The Cast Of Casper Looks Like Today

Another iconic 1990s movie is getting brought back to life in a live-action reboot. In 1995, Universal released the cult classic "Casper" starring Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman. The movie followed the pair as a father and daughter duo who moved into a haunted house. The ghostly residents were three rowdy and rude brothers, also known as the Ghostly Trio, and their friendly nephew, Casper. The film combined fun supernatural elements with family-building and a dash of tween romance. It was very popular among the kids of the era — and soon, it may even win over a new generation.

After a reportedly competitive bidding process, Disney won the rights to make "Casper" into a new series in April 2026. Deadline reports that the new show aims to expand the old franchise into a darker project, akin to Netflix's "Wednesday" series, which expanded upon the overall story of the Addams Family. Whether or not this would involve any of the original cast remains to be seen, but some audiences may not recognize certain actors, considering how much they've changed over the years.

Even though it has been over 30 years since the release of "Casper," it still holds a special place in pop culture history, as do the actors who starred in the film. Here is how the cast of "Casper" looks today compared to their characters in the movie.