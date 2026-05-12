Side-By-Side Pics Of What The Cast Of Casper Looks Like Today
Another iconic 1990s movie is getting brought back to life in a live-action reboot. In 1995, Universal released the cult classic "Casper" starring Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman. The movie followed the pair as a father and daughter duo who moved into a haunted house. The ghostly residents were three rowdy and rude brothers, also known as the Ghostly Trio, and their friendly nephew, Casper. The film combined fun supernatural elements with family-building and a dash of tween romance. It was very popular among the kids of the era — and soon, it may even win over a new generation.
After a reportedly competitive bidding process, Disney won the rights to make "Casper" into a new series in April 2026. Deadline reports that the new show aims to expand the old franchise into a darker project, akin to Netflix's "Wednesday" series, which expanded upon the overall story of the Addams Family. Whether or not this would involve any of the original cast remains to be seen, but some audiences may not recognize certain actors, considering how much they've changed over the years.
Even though it has been over 30 years since the release of "Casper," it still holds a special place in pop culture history, as do the actors who starred in the film. Here is how the cast of "Casper" looks today compared to their characters in the movie.
Bill Pullman as Dr. James Harvey
Bill Pullman starred as Dr. James Harvey in 1995's "Casper." James is a widower who is trying to provide a family environment for his teenage daughter, Kat. The pair moves into Whipstaff Manor so James can provide therapy to the ghosts and help them vacate the house for the new owner, Carrigan Crittenden. James also hopes his ghost dealings will help him reconnect with his wife, who passed away. Throughout the movie, James becomes close friends with the Ghostly Trio, who want to make them one of their crew.
Since the mid-1980s, Pullman has been in over 100 movies and television shows. He was in his early 40s when he starred in "Casper," and went on to play the president in 1996's action hit "Independence Day." The part became one of his most well-known roles, and his speech to rally the troops to fight the aliens has been quoted countless times. His robust career started to take off after he starred in the "Star Wars" parody, "Spaceballs," as the Han Solo-type character, Lone Starr. Pullman, alongside his son actor Lewis Pullman, will reprise the role in the upcoming film "Spaceballs: The New One."
Christina Ricci as Kat Harvey
The real star of "Casper" was Christina Ricci, who played Kathleen "Kat" Harvey. Kat is a cool tween who thinks her dad's paranormal research is lame and isn't too happy about moving into an old mansion. Yet when she meets her new ghostly roommate, she starts to see things a little differently and quickly forms a tight bond with Casper. Kat's situation even improves her standing at her new school, where everyone is keen to hear about her life in a haunted house.
For many, Christina Ricci is one of the most iconic teen actors of the 1990s. She has had many iconic roles throughout her career, especially in the horror genre. One of Ricci's first major roles as a child was in the film "Mermaids," where she starred alongside other amazing actresses, Cher and Winona Ryder. Right before "Casper," Ricci played a live-action version of Wednesday Addams in the "Addams Family" films.
The stunning transformation of Christina Ricci through her career has been one to see. She was only 15 when "Casper" hit theaters, and as she grew, her career shifted. Ricci remained an iconic horror queen with roles in "Sleepy Hollow" and an outstanding turn as Misty Quigley in the series "Yellowjackets." She even returned to the world of the Addams Family in the Netflix series "Wednesday" to play a teacher to the character she once brought to life. Although she still looks incredibly young, Christina Ricci has two kids that she raised while building her illustrious acting career.
Cathy Moriarty as Carrigan Crittenden
Every kids' movie needs a good villain. For "Casper," the bad guy was Carrigan Crittenden, played by Cathy Moriarty. Carrigan thought her late father would have left her a fortune in his will, so she isn't pleased that all she got was Whipstaff Manor. However, after exploring the house, she thinks it contains a treasure that could boost her finances, so she hires James Harvey to get rid of the ghosts that stand between her and said treasure.
Cathy Moriarty's rise to fame was a little different from that of most actors. At the young age of 18, Moriarty's friends convinced her to enter a beauty contest at a local bar. She won, and her picture was taken by a man who turned out to be actor Joe Pesci. He helped her audition for the role of Vickie La Motta in the movie "Raging Bull" alongside Robert De Niro. For her debut role, she was nominated for several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. After her overnight success, she took acting more seriously and developed a long-lasting career.
Now in her 60s, Moriarty still has an active acting life in movies and television. That includes her recent recurring role in the TV series "Great Kills."
Eric Idle as Dibs
In the tried-and-true movie formula, villains of all calibers need a sidekick. For Carrigan, her right-hand man was Dibs. Played by comedic genius Eric Idle, Dibs was about as incompetent as a henchman can get. He is supposed to be Carrigan's lawyer and best friend, but their constant bickering makes it seem as if they do not like each other at all. The dislike was so strong that Carrigan eventually dies trying to run Dibs over with her car.
Long before "Casper," Eric Idle was a well-known comedic actor. Although he's starred in many projects and made an abundance of great cameos over the years, he may be most recognizable from his time with comedic troupe Monty Python. He was part of the television series and appeared in all of the group's films. In addition to his live-action roles, his voice has been featured in many projects, including "Shrek the Third" and a recurring role on "The Simpsons." Sadly, his most recent headlines had to do with Idle recounting his details about his close friend Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's final days before their tragic murders.
Devon Sawa as Casper
For most of the movie, the character Casper is computer-animated and voiced by Malachi Pearson. He loves having the Harvey family in his home and quickly develops a crush on Kat. At the end of the film, Casper gets to have a few moments as a living person again. His human form was played by Devon Sawa, who joins Kat at her Halloween party to share a dance and a kiss with her. He also uttered the adorable line "Can I keep you?" to her, making many young audience members swoon.
During the 1990s, Devon Sawa was in countless teen heartthrob magazines. Girls couldn't seem to get enough of him. He's only in "Casper" for a few moments, yet that is what fans recall the most. Some 1990s heartthrobs are barely recognizable today, yet Devon Sawa still retains much of that boyish charm seen in "Casper."
What is great about Sawa is that he never seemed limited by his heartthrob status. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, his roles became wilder and more unpredictable. He played a drug dealer in "SLC Punk!" and a stoner with a demonically possessed hand in "Idle Hands." He also starred in the first "Final Destination" movie, which started a franchise. Still hard at work, Sawa starred in the 2025 horror film "Heart Eyes" and has an upcoming role in the new Disney+ show "Coven Academy."
Garette Ratliff Henson as Vic DePhillippi
In "Casper," Vic served two different functions. On one hand, he was the sidekick of mean girl Amber, who was jealous of Kat's sudden popularity. But he was also a love interest of Kat, who had a crush on him. Played by Garette Ratliff Henson, Vic wasn't a terrible person, yet he wasn't the one audiences wanted Kat to end up with. Before Vic and Amber's plot of destruction could cause anything bad to happen at the Halloween party, the Ghostly Trio scares them off.
Around the same time as "Casper," Garette Ratliff Henson also starred in the first three movies of the "Mighty Ducks" franchise, where he played Guy Germaine. Interestingly, his brother Elden Henson also starred in the films as Fulton Reed.
Garette Ratliff Henson had a few roles over the years, including reprising Guy Germaine in "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" series. As he grew into adulthood, Henson shifted his focus behind the camera. He directed several projects and today works mainly as a producer. His producing credits include the show "Billion Dollar Idea" and the horror film "Imaginary."
Chauncey Leopardi as Nicky
Chauncey Leopardi played Nicky in "Casper." Nicky, along with a friend, sneaks into Whipstaff Manor to explore the ghostly activity rumored to take place there. Armed with helmets and other protective gear, Nicky tries to document the ghosts in the old house, but ends up getting scared off.
You may not know Chauncey Leopardi by name, but you might recognize him as Squints from the 1993 classic, "The Sandlot." Fans may be surprised by what the cast of "The Sandlot" looks like today, especially when it comes to the kids who starred in the movie. Leopardi looks very different today than he did when he starred in the 1990s movies. After "Casper," Leopardi had several other movie and television roles, including the cult series "Freaks and Geeks" and five episodes of "Gilmore Girls." In a 2021 interview with LA Weekly, Leopardi revealed that nowadays, when he's not acting, he focuses on his cannabis business.
Ben Stein as Rugg
Ben Stein briefly appeared in "Casper" as Rugg. As the lawyer of Carrigan's deceased father, Rugg delivered the news that she had only inherited Whipstaff Manor. Stein's monotone voice and apathetic delivery make for the perfect detached lawyer.
Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Ben Stein built his career on his signature deadpan, straight-faced delivery. He also hosted a game show called "Win Ben Stein's Money," where contestants answered questions to win what Stein would have earned on each episode.
Acting is just a small part of Stein's life. He actually started his career as a speech writer for Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. He wrote several books, including one about his friendship with Nixon. He's deeply conservative and isn't afraid to discuss his views. He's made his fair share of controversial statements that have led to public backlash, such as the time Ben Stein's comments about Republicans and slavery had social media seeing red.
Amy Brenneman as Amelia Harvey
For most of the movie "Casper," James Harvey is trying to find a way to reach his deceased wife, Amelia, played by Amy Brenneman. His decision to counsel ghosts stems from the fact that he misses her. While becoming friends with the Ghostly Trio, they tell James that they know Amelia and can arrange a meeting. Towards the end of the movie, Amelia appears at the behest of the Ghostly Trio. She tells James that she was so fulfilled in life, she didn't become a ghost when she died. Instead, she became an angel and therefore cannot communicate with him while he's still alive.
Amy Brenneman's role is brief yet important to the plot. She also looked great with an angelic light glowing around her and dark hair flowing magically. Brenneman had a few movie roles, but she really built her acting career in television. Throughout her time on the small screen, she's had a starring role in more than one series. Her credits include "Judging Amy," "Private Practice," and "The Old Man."
Don Novello as Father Guido Sarducci
Before the Harveys appeared to help Carrigan with her ghost problem, she sought the help of a priest. This particular priest, Father Guido Sarducci, played by Don Novello, may not have been exactly who she should have called. He is supposed to perform an exorcism to remove the Ghostly Trio and Casper, but it doesn't prove successful.
Unlike the rest of the characters in "Casper," Father Guido Sarducci isn't original to the "Casper" universe. Comedian and actor Don Novello first started playing Guido Sarducci in the 1970s. For years, Guido appeared on "Saturday Night Live" sketches as an unconventional priest. Guido wears tinted glasses, never stops smoking, and works as a gossip writer for the Vatican newspaper. He usually comments on current events with a deadpan voice and spins all kinds of unhinged theories as truth.
Now in his 80s, Novello doesn't act much anymore. However, in 2025, he brought Guido back — now bearing a gray mustache and beard — for an appearance on "The Late Show" to discuss the election of a new pope with Stephen Colbert.