Health Issues Kris Jenner Has Been Incredibly Open About
Kris Jenner is an open book. She didn't hesitate to share her family's life with the public nearly two decades ago, telling Vogue Arabia, in 2025, that she wasn't all that worried about the impact it would have on their privacy when she first floated the idea of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." As a result, Jenner's private life is mostly public, and unlike some celebrity health struggles that completely flew under the radar, the momager didn't hide hers from fans, instead choosing to be frank about them.
In 2022, Jenner revealed that she was in constant pain, which originated from her hip. She initially shied away from having it checked out by a doctor, opting for CBD products with the hope of easing the issue instead. "I sleep in pain, and it seems to get worse and worse and worse," the reality star admitted on an episode of "The Kardashians," per Us Weekly. "I'm just trying to maybe get some relief." Jenner eventually realized that she had to get it checked out, and it turned out that the businesswoman needed hip replacement surgery.
It was not the best news, and Jenner understandably experienced plenty of emotional turmoil at the prospect of having to go under the knife. "Hearing the doctor say that I need a hip replacement is very scary for me," she confessed on an episode of "The Kardashians," (via CNN). "It reminds me of somebody older than I feel on the inside and somebody who is going to have challenges for the rest of her life. This is serious." She also shared her extensive recovery process, and was open about how hard it was to get back on her feet.
Kris Jenner had a tumor on one of her ovaries
While Kris Jenner's stunning style moments continue to make headlines, fans weren't focused on her fashion when the momager revealed in 2024 that doctors had discovered a tumor on one of her ovaries after she underwent a full body scan the previous year. Jenner's doctors kept an eye on the growth for a year, and when it got bigger, they initially advised her to undergo surgery to remove her ovaries entirely. As the surgery date crept closer, the "Kardashians" star's doctor recommended she had her uterus removed as well. "It started out as just getting some ovaries removed and then today I got a phone call. Dr. A, she goes, 'Listen, I really think the best thing for you is to remove the whole thing. Do the complete hysterectomy and not give anything a chance to grow,'" Jenner shared on an episode of their reality show, per Today.
In May 2026, Jenner recalled on the "SHE MD Podcast" how the idea of removing an organ was incredibly daunting. "[It] makes you kind of think, 'What are we doing?'" she said. But after some thought, she knew it was the best option for her. "I realized I don't really need this situation anymore, and I would rather be clear of any medical complication or anything having a chance to attach itself and grow back," Jenner explained. While the businesswoman doesn't regret the hysterectomy one bit, she did mourn what it meant ahead of the procedure, acknowledging on an episode of "The Kardashians" that it was yet another reminder that she's getting older and entering another phase of her life. However, unlike some stars whose careers came to a tragic halt due to health issues, Jenner has managed to keep going strong.