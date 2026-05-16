Health Issues Kris Jenner Has Been Incredibly Open About

Kris Jenner is an open book. She didn't hesitate to share her family's life with the public nearly two decades ago, telling Vogue Arabia, in 2025, that she wasn't all that worried about the impact it would have on their privacy when she first floated the idea of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." As a result, Jenner's private life is mostly public, and unlike some celebrity health struggles that completely flew under the radar, the momager didn't hide hers from fans, instead choosing to be frank about them.

In 2022, Jenner revealed that she was in constant pain, which originated from her hip. She initially shied away from having it checked out by a doctor, opting for CBD products with the hope of easing the issue instead. "I sleep in pain, and it seems to get worse and worse and worse," the reality star admitted on an episode of "The Kardashians," per Us Weekly. "I'm just trying to maybe get some relief." Jenner eventually realized that she had to get it checked out, and it turned out that the businesswoman needed hip replacement surgery.

It was not the best news, and Jenner understandably experienced plenty of emotional turmoil at the prospect of having to go under the knife. "Hearing the doctor say that I need a hip replacement is very scary for me," she confessed on an episode of "The Kardashians," (via CNN). "It reminds me of somebody older than I feel on the inside and somebody who is going to have challenges for the rest of her life. This is serious." She also shared her extensive recovery process, and was open about how hard it was to get back on her feet.