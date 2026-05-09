Kris Jenner's Stunning Style Moments From The '90s

In December 1990, Kris Jenner attended a Toys for Tots event in Beverly Hills wearing a black suit jacket and a matching skirt with a tube top underneath and a strategically placed belt. The suit jacket had what appeared to be gold embellishments printed or stitched on it alongside actual gold buttons. It's a unique design, but cute. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a red lip.

The jacket had shoulder pads in it, a rollover trend from the '80s, but they weren't obnoxious. If Jenner wanted to, she could rewear this look to a meeting.