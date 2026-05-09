Kris Jenner's Stunning Style Moments From The '90s
As a "momager," Kris Jenner spends a lot of time out of the spotlight, making deals and finding opportunities for her kids to shine. But in the '90s, modern reality TV was just an experiment on MTV and some of Jenner's daughters weren't even born yet (not until the second half of the decade), let alone household names. Her main job at the time was to attend events with her partner and pose for the occasional photo op.
She has moved on to build an incredibly lavish life for herself and her family. But, no matter what her role was, Jenner has always been incredibly stylish, whether she was proving that she could still rock red carpets in her 60s, or between pregnancies with her youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie. Jenner looks good both on and off Instagram today. But in the '90s, before social media existed and before Jenner had to worry about her facelift slipping, she had some impressive style moments, even if some of the looks are outdated by today's standards.
She could bring this business-chic look to a boardroom
In December 1990, Kris Jenner attended a Toys for Tots event in Beverly Hills wearing a black suit jacket and a matching skirt with a tube top underneath and a strategically placed belt. The suit jacket had what appeared to be gold embellishments printed or stitched on it alongside actual gold buttons. It's a unique design, but cute. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a red lip.
The jacket had shoulder pads in it, a rollover trend from the '80s, but they weren't obnoxious. If Jenner wanted to, she could rewear this look to a meeting.
She was even stylish for casual photoshoots at home
Photographed at home in Los Angeles in 1991, Kris Jenner wore black pants and a red off-the-shoulder top with suspenders. It would admittedly be a harder look to revive. Plus, she looks like she could leave the kitchen, take the suspenders down, and workout at the gym. But, it's hard to go wrong with such a simple look. And Jenner didn't over-accessorize, wearing the red lip that served her well at the time and simple studded earrings.
Kris Jenner proved black dresses are timeless
Kris Jenner smiled for a couple's portrait with her ex in 1991 wearing a simple black dress. This 'fit could be reworn on a present-day red carpet, if Jenner took a different approach to styling. It was a simple, form-fitting, spaghetti strap dress that she accessorized with diamond and silver jewelry and her signature red lip. It could be argued that one or two pieces of jewelry were overkill, but her short bob and makeup were on point.
She dazzled in simple eveningwear
In 1993, Kris Jenner attended the 4th Annual Fire and Ice Ball at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in a timeless, black sequin gown. It had spaghetti straps and looked like a glammed-up version the dress she wore in 1991, and it clung to her figure perfectly. Jenner accessorized with her red lip, red nail polish, a black clutch, and gold jewelry.
She could've used a second set of eyes to help her edit the jewelry, but the gold necklace in particular was a perfect choice, drawing attention to her décolletage.
Kris Jenner relied on black dresses a lot in the '90s
Kris Jenner also wore black to the 1996 Fire and Ice Ball at Warner Brothers Studios in Hollywood, California. The design of the dress was again simple and form-fitting. Except she ditched the spaghetti straps this time, choosing a halter dress with a high neckline.
Jenner was also more selective with her accessories at this event, and her usual red lip was a deeper, more mauve-like shade. Her heels matched the dress exactly, which had a weird monochromatic effect. But overall, Jenner epitomized mid-'90s glam.