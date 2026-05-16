Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Looks So Different With Short Hair
Melinda Gates has undergone a stunning transformation over the years. Unsurprisingly, side-by-side pictures of Melinda Gate prove that she's aging like fine wine. While the philanthropist and ex-wife of Bill Gates has sported many hairstyles during her time in the public eye, she's always kept her hair long-ish. But as it turns out, there was a period of time when Melinda chopped off her long tresses in favor of a bixie cut. The year was 2000, and the future billionaire's lengthy locks were nowhere to be seen, giving her a whole new look.
It was around this time that she and her husband founded the Gates Foundation, hoping to make a lasting difference in the world by helping those less fortunate rise to their purpose. In a column on The Giving Pledge's website, Melinda shared that she'd always dreamed of making a difference. "While I'd always aspired to give back to my community, I never anticipated that I would be able to give away billions of dollars," the philanthropist wrote.
The shorter hair suits her, and we wouldn't object if she chopped it all off again. Experts often recommend women over 50 opt for a bob. "There's a reason the bob has never gone out of style: It's elegant, fresh, polished, but never stiff," hairstylist Elliot Bute told Harper's Bazaar, alongside noting, "For women over 50, a well-executed bob offers something even more powerful. It flatters, uplifts, and simplifies, all while making a confident statement."
Melinda Gates has changed more than her hair over the years
Melinda Gates' appearance might have changed over the years, but arguably the biggest difference in her life, between now and when she rocked a chic bixie cut, came following her divorce from Bill Gates. The philanthropist has been very open about how much their widely-publicized split affected her. "Look, divorces are painful, and it's not something I would wish on any family," she acknowledged to Elle in March 2025, but Melinda also more than hinted that she believes she did the right thing.
Speaking to USA Today, in April 2025, the billionaire detailed how she realized her marriage was over when she started listening to herself. "There was a whisper that kept coming. I knew things weren't right," Melinda recalled. "I knew at some point in the deep place that I would be betraying myself if I didn't at least pay attention to that whisper. What the whisper was saying to me was you need separation to make sense."
Clearly, Melinda Gates is better off without Bill and it shows. While she hasn't drastically changed her hair since the divorce, we certainly wouldn't complain if the philanthropist decided to go for a drastic cut to officially mark this exciting new chapter in her life.