Side-By-Side Pics Of Melinda Gates Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine (Eat Your Heart Out, Bill)

There was some shock in May 2021 when Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced that they had decided to call it quits after 27 years of marriage. The pair released a statement to social media explaining that they'd done a great deal of work trying to save their relationship, but ultimately realized it wasn't going to work. As they shared (via BBC News), "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives." It was yet another painful and tragic chapter in Melinda's life, and led to a great deal of speculation regarding why the wildly wealthy couple, who share three children, had chosen to go their separate ways after so long.

However, looking at Melinda's transformation over the years makes it readily apparent that splitting up with Bill may have been the best thing for Melinda. Just look at the photo below of Melinda from December 1998, side-by-side with a September 2024 photo of the philanthropist at the Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards in New York City. It's clear that Melinda is aging like the kind of expensive wine only people like her can afford.

Jeff Christensen/retired & James Devaney/Getty

With a bright smile on her face, a flawless tan, and long blonde locks, Melinda looked downright gorgeous in a form-hugging pink gown while attending the star-studded event. It's no surprise that her ex-husband has repeatedly lamented that their marriage fell apart. He went so far as to tell The Times of London in January 2025 that getting divorced was "the mistake I most regret" in his life, and we can see why.