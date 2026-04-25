Side-By-Side Pics Of Melinda Gates Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine (Eat Your Heart Out, Bill)
There was some shock in May 2021 when Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced that they had decided to call it quits after 27 years of marriage. The pair released a statement to social media explaining that they'd done a great deal of work trying to save their relationship, but ultimately realized it wasn't going to work. As they shared (via BBC News), "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives." It was yet another painful and tragic chapter in Melinda's life, and led to a great deal of speculation regarding why the wildly wealthy couple, who share three children, had chosen to go their separate ways after so long.
However, looking at Melinda's transformation over the years makes it readily apparent that splitting up with Bill may have been the best thing for Melinda. Just look at the photo below of Melinda from December 1998, side-by-side with a September 2024 photo of the philanthropist at the Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards in New York City. It's clear that Melinda is aging like the kind of expensive wine only people like her can afford.
With a bright smile on her face, a flawless tan, and long blonde locks, Melinda looked downright gorgeous in a form-hugging pink gown while attending the star-studded event. It's no surprise that her ex-husband has repeatedly lamented that their marriage fell apart. He went so far as to tell The Times of London in January 2025 that getting divorced was "the mistake I most regret" in his life, and we can see why.
Melinda Gates has made it clear that getting a divorce was her best option
After Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their split, many people began to speculate on why they were divorcing after nearly three decades. Slowly, more details began to emerge about their divorce, and none of it painted the Microsoft co-founder in a good light. As an unnamed source told People in 2021, the couple had been planning to divorce for some time, but were waiting for their youngest child, Phoebe, to turn 18 and go off to college. "They limped through until their kids were out of school like a lot of people," the source said.
However, Melinda has set the record straight about her marriage numerous times, and it seems that it stemmed from trust issues. "Both partners have to be honest with one another, and if you can't, you can't have intimacy, and you can't have trust," Melinda said during an appearance on "The Late Show" in April 2025. "So, in the end, I had to go."
At the time, Melinda didn't clarify what had caused this erosion of trust, but considering all the controversies that have since ruined Bill's reputation, it was perfectly reasonable for her not to trust him. He even seemed to confirm the affair allegations — albeit without revealing the details of his relationships with women met through Jeffrey Epstein — when he told the "Today" show in 2022, "I caused pain, and I feel terrible about that." Part of that even went beyond infidelity, including reports that Bill was pretty nasty toward Melinda for years, with a source telling the Daily Mail in February 2026 that he would scold and shush his wife in front of company and was generally demeaning. Fortunately for Melinda, living well is the best revenge, and as those side-by-side pics detail, she appears to be living very well indeed.