Pics Of Bill Gates' Daughters Jennifer & Phoebe That Showcase Their Different Styles
During Bill Gates' 27-year marriage to Melinda French, the Microsoft co-founder and his philanthropist wife welcomed three kids together: Jennifer Gates, born in 1996, Rory, born in 1999, and Phoebe, born in 2002. While the kids all live lavish lives as the children of a billionaire, that doesn't mean they all have cookie-cutter lives — especially the two sisters. While Rory and Jennifer are both doctors, Phoebe is an entrepreneur and business owner.
Jennifer is a pediatric resident physician with an MD and an MPH, and a mom of two daughters with husband, Nayel Nassar; Rory has a PhD in philosophy and works as an analyst at the Afghanistan War Commission; and Phoebe has a bachelor's degree in human biology, works as a podcast co-host of "The Burnouts," and co-founded a company called Phia, a shopping app that caused her reputation to plummet.
The differences in Jennifer and Phoebe's careers and lives have bled over into their fashion choices, showcasing just how unique each woman is. However, in a November 18, 2025, interview with Vogue, the sisters seemed closer than ever. They shared how they "created our own little ecosystem" living near each other in New York, which speaks to their strong bond. Jennifer and Phoebe love each other — Phoebe even told the outlet "I was obsessed with [Jennifer]" as a kid — and each demonstrate their own fashion choices and styles in the rare moments they get together for a photo. It's so cool to see.
Jennifer Gates and Phoebe Gates have different summer styles
Jennifer Gates and Phoebe Gates posed for a picture with their dad, Bill Gates, when Jennifer was pregnant with her second child, Mia, with husband Nayel Nassar. In a photo posted to Instagram on July 18, 2024, the two women show their very different summer dress styles. Jennifer wore a colorful paisley maxi dress that showed off her baby bump, with a dainty necklace and her long red hair hanging over her shoulder. In contrast, Phoebe's dark brown hair was pulled back, and she wore a short, light pink minidress that showed off her killer legs.
Jennifer Gates and Phoebe Gates' winter night out looks
On a winter night out with their mom, Melinda French Gates, Jennifer Gates and Phoebe Gates showcased their different styles on a boat. In a photo posted on Instagram on January 10, 2024, Jennifer wore a long-sleeve red dress with sheer cut-outs. Phoebe, on the other hand, is wearing a more casual blue floral maxi dress with no sleeves. They both look gorgeous standing next to their mom, dressed in an emerald green gown.
Jennifer Gates and Phoebe Gates model in different looks
In Instagram photos for a Phia and Stella McCartney collaboration on August 31, 2023, Jennifer Gates and Phoebe Gates showed how different their fashion choices are when modeling together. In the snaps, Jennifer wore a short-sleeve dark green dress with a white watch on her wrist. Phoebe, on the other hand, went for a more daring, low-cut black tank top with a burnt-orange skirt featuring a horse print. She also wore a pretty tan purse with gold chains around one shoulder.
Jennifer Gates and Phoebe Gates in pink and blue
Jennifer Gates and Phoebe Gates showcased their opposite styles when they got all dressed up for an event posted on Instagram in October 2025. In pictures taken next to trees outside, Jennifer wore a fitted, light blue dress with sleeves and gathered fabric over the hips. Phoebe contrasted with her sister perfectly in a strapless baby pink dress with flower embroidery on the front. Even their bracelets were different, with Jennifer opting for a beaded pearl bracelet and Phoebe wearing a silver band.
Jennifer Gates and Phoebe Gates' differing selfie styles
Even in a close-up selfie, you can tell how different Jennifer Gates and Phoebe Gates like to dress. Jennifer shared a selfie on Instagram on September 14, 2023, honoring her sister's 21st birthday, and their outfits couldn't be more unique. Jennifer wore a blue tank top with white embroidery and a dainty diamond flower necklace while Phoebe wore a tight black leather vest with no jewelry as she pursed her lips for the photo.
Jennifer Gates and Phoebe Gates had unique styles as kids, too
As kids, Jennifer Gates and Phoebe Gates still expressed their differing personalities through fashion. Pheobe shared a childhood photo on Instagram on May 24, 2018, with her, Jennifer, and their brother, Rory John Gates. The kids were all dressed up for Halloween, with Jennifer wearing a pink sweater and skirt and holding white pom-poms in the air as a cheerleader. Her hair was put up in two pigtails with pink ribbons for her pretty and peppy look. While Jennifer was sweet, Phoebe was sassy in a blue dress and purple witch hat with shimmery strands hanging down. They are just so cute!