Pics Of Bill Gates' Daughters Jennifer & Phoebe That Showcase Their Different Styles

During Bill Gates' 27-year marriage to Melinda French, the Microsoft co-founder and his philanthropist wife welcomed three kids together: Jennifer Gates, born in 1996, Rory, born in 1999, and Phoebe, born in 2002. While the kids all live lavish lives as the children of a billionaire, that doesn't mean they all have cookie-cutter lives — especially the two sisters. While Rory and Jennifer are both doctors, Phoebe is an entrepreneur and business owner.

Jennifer is a pediatric resident physician with an MD and an MPH, and a mom of two daughters with husband, Nayel Nassar; Rory has a PhD in philosophy and works as an analyst at the Afghanistan War Commission; and Phoebe has a bachelor's degree in human biology, works as a podcast co-host of "The Burnouts," and co-founded a company called Phia, a shopping app that caused her reputation to plummet.

The differences in Jennifer and Phoebe's careers and lives have bled over into their fashion choices, showcasing just how unique each woman is. However, in a November 18, 2025, interview with Vogue, the sisters seemed closer than ever. They shared how they "created our own little ecosystem" living near each other in New York, which speaks to their strong bond. Jennifer and Phoebe love each other — Phoebe even told the outlet "I was obsessed with [Jennifer]" as a kid — and each demonstrate their own fashion choices and styles in the rare moments they get together for a photo. It's so cool to see.