Photos Of The Brady Bunch's Maureen McCormick That Showcase Peak '90s Beauty

"Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!" Considering how long it's been since that phrase first entered the cultural zeitgeist, you can't help but wonder what "The Brady Bunch" actor Maureen McCormick, Marcia herself, is doing now. Well, McCormick spent decades trying to convince Hollywood — and the larger world — that she could embody more than just Marcia Brady, America's relentlessly perfect teenage daughter.

Was she successful? That depends on how you define success. Though McCormick never found a role that was nearly as notable as Marcia Brady, she continued to be a working actor throughout her life, unlike many once-popular child stars who completely vanished. Granted, the years after "The Brady Bunch" weren't always positive, and she fell into the same unfortunate issues as many child actors.

McCormick married Michael Cummings in 1985 and had a daughter on May 19, 1989, and by the time the 1990s rolled around, things started to look brighter. That decade essentially handed McCormick and the tragic details that had defined much of her teenage years a chance at retelling the story, and the photos that survive form that time are the proof. Photos from the '90s often have soft lighting and makeup, and people weren't trying so hard to chase whatever the algorithm of the moment demanded. McCormick fit that image perfectly. In fact, here are photos of her throughout that unforgettable decade which prove the point better than any argument could.