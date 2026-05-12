Shania Twain's Life Before Fame Will Reportedly Take Center Stage In Her New Music

Shania Twain is a powerhouse singer and songwriter, and the Canadian rocketed to superstardom in the 1990s with her hit albums "The Woman in Me" and "Come on Over." Twain, who is aging like fine wine, has a new album coming out in May. We don't yet know the name of the album or exactly when the full thing will drop, but thanks to an Instagram post from Twain, we know that one of the songs will be called "Dirty Rosie." We also know that the album will take listeners back to Twain's life before she became famous in a way that we've never heard from her before.

At an event unveiling the new "Shania Twain Rose" variety, Twain talked to People about what inspired her upcoming album. "It's a reflection of my childhood, the environment I grew up in. There's a lot of descriptive language," Twain said.

This perspective will mark a difference from her last album, "Queen of Me," which came out in 2023. "I'm turning 60 and I feel good and I've got to celebrate that," Twain explained to People. "I'm grateful to have made it this far. So I was celebrating that with all of the "Queen of Me" music. But who makes you who you become basically. I had never shared that with the fans before."