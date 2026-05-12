Shania Twain's Life Before Fame Will Reportedly Take Center Stage In Her New Music
Shania Twain is a powerhouse singer and songwriter, and the Canadian rocketed to superstardom in the 1990s with her hit albums "The Woman in Me" and "Come on Over." Twain, who is aging like fine wine, has a new album coming out in May. We don't yet know the name of the album or exactly when the full thing will drop, but thanks to an Instagram post from Twain, we know that one of the songs will be called "Dirty Rosie." We also know that the album will take listeners back to Twain's life before she became famous in a way that we've never heard from her before.
At an event unveiling the new "Shania Twain Rose" variety, Twain talked to People about what inspired her upcoming album. "It's a reflection of my childhood, the environment I grew up in. There's a lot of descriptive language," Twain said.
This perspective will mark a difference from her last album, "Queen of Me," which came out in 2023. "I'm turning 60 and I feel good and I've got to celebrate that," Twain explained to People. "I'm grateful to have made it this far. So I was celebrating that with all of the "Queen of Me" music. But who makes you who you become basically. I had never shared that with the fans before."
Shania Twain might give listeners a glimpse into the hardship of her upbringing
Shania Twain seems excited to present a new side of herself to the world. "[My fans] only know Shania from my first records," she told People. "My first hit wasn't until I was 30. So there's a whole lot of Shania they don't know about and that's what the new music's about."
It's not clear if the new album will include any of the tragic details from Twain's childhood; among other things, she and her mother both endured abuse from her stepfather. That wasn't the only hardship in Twain's life before she became famous, so it will be interesting to hear what she shares with fans on this album. It sounds like it will definitely give a new insight into how Twain transformed into the beloved singer that we know today. It may have been an album that's been a long time coming; with all the difficulties she's faced, she could've needed the passage of time before she could process things and put them into song.
In an interview with BBC Sounds in 2017, Twain said of her childhood: "I would never want to relive it again, but ... I feel that I have invaluable experience because of it. Especially becoming famous end, I really feel more anchored down and especially because where it comes from and what I come from stays with me."