'She Will Never Be The Same': Dolly Parton Reportedly Struggling To Find Her Old Self Amid Health Issues
Dealing with health issues is already an unsettling experience, and it can rattle the confidence of even a beloved talent like Dolly Parton. The country singing legend had already opened up about the tragic details surrounding her health issues in late 2025, forcing her to postpone and eventually cancel her much anticipated Las Vegas residency.
However, health scares can be symptomatic of or triggered by other ebbs and flows in our lives. The death of her husband, Carl Dean, in March 2025 may have more to do with the state of her condition than she may admit. Insiders told the Daily Mail, "The life she lives now without him is crippled in comparison. To know that she will never be the same absolutely has affected her deeply. Emotionally, personally, physically, it all has taken a toll. This loss will and has forever changed her and is a main reason that she has had health issues as of late." The grieving process can be a consuming one, and will also unfortunately derail our focus from physical and emotional healing even more.
The insider also explained that the impact of Dean's death made it so Parton "was not eating right, not doing the things she usually would do for her continued health, and she let things slip." Although it can be incredibly painful and difficult to do, the "I Will Always Love You" singer's strong heart is pushing her forward.
Despite her grief and health issues, Dolly Parton has big plans for her future
Although "9 to 5" singer Dolly Parton won't be looking for love anytime soon, that doesn't mean that she's not giving any away. Helping at the Dolly Parton Children's hospital has reportedly given the star some much needed solace amid her own health troubles. Parton also shared an update to her Instagram on May 4, 2026, assuring fans that her health conditions are treatable and that she's responding well to treatment — she just needs to take a break from performing due to the meds making her "swimmy headed."
A source elaborated to the Daily Mail about Parton, saying, "She continues to try to figure it out because she wants to live her life, but she also wants to continue to represent the person she became when Carl was in her life." Life must seem impossible to navigate after losing your partner of nearly 60 years, but the "Jolene" singer has big plans for her future.
The insider shared, "And though she might be on the sidelines physically, she is passing the time writing more and when she makes her comeback, it is going to be as spectacular as you could ever imagine." She may still need some time out of the spotlight to rest and recuperate, but is still busy at work with her museum in Nashville, some hotel construction, and "Dolly: A True Original Musical" set to debut later in 2026.