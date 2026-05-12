'She Will Never Be The Same': Dolly Parton Reportedly Struggling To Find Her Old Self Amid Health Issues

Dealing with health issues is already an unsettling experience, and it can rattle the confidence of even a beloved talent like Dolly Parton. The country singing legend had already opened up about the tragic details surrounding her health issues in late 2025, forcing her to postpone and eventually cancel her much anticipated Las Vegas residency.

However, health scares can be symptomatic of or triggered by other ebbs and flows in our lives. The death of her husband, Carl Dean, in March 2025 may have more to do with the state of her condition than she may admit. Insiders told the Daily Mail, "The life she lives now without him is crippled in comparison. To know that she will never be the same absolutely has affected her deeply. Emotionally, personally, physically, it all has taken a toll. This loss will and has forever changed her and is a main reason that she has had health issues as of late." The grieving process can be a consuming one, and will also unfortunately derail our focus from physical and emotional healing even more.

The insider also explained that the impact of Dean's death made it so Parton "was not eating right, not doing the things she usually would do for her continued health, and she let things slip." Although it can be incredibly painful and difficult to do, the "I Will Always Love You" singer's strong heart is pushing her forward.