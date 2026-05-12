We're All Queen Camilla Swooning Over Kate Middleton's Brother In This New Video

James Middleton, the younger brother of Catherine, Princess of Wales, had a sweet relationship with Queen Elizabeth II. And he also seems to be on fantastic terms with Queen Camilla, judging by their latest public outing. Camilla hosted a reception for the charity Medical Detection Dogs at Clarence House, which had been the primary house for King Charles and Camilla before he became king, and James was in attendance. She seemed to be quite friendly with her stepson's brother-in-law, greeting him with a double kiss on the cheeks. Then, judging by the videos from the interaction, having a fun conversation. James was wearing a sharp suit, and he cut quite the dashing and confident figure. While we know there's nothing untoward happening between them, he's quite easy on the eyes, and like Camilla, we'd be all smiles too if we were having a chat with him.

Queen Camilla has met a group of life-saving hounds who have been trained to sniff out disease and illness.

Praising the work of @MedDetectDogs she dismissed 'the sceptics' telling guests – incl the Pcss of Wales' brother James Middleton – that 'nature will always lead the way' pic.twitter.com/zIggCI140N — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 12, 2026

Social media certainly noticed how dashing James looked as he spoke with Camilla. One person on X wrote simply, "James Middleton is hot." Someone else said, "and it's nice to see how at ease he is with Camilla, they obviously know each other very well." One person noted, "He always comes across as such a genuinely nice person!" Others commented about how much Camilla must like her daughter-in-law if she's this friendly and close with James.