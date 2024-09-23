Inside James Middleton's Sweet Relationship With Queen Elizabeth
When Catherine, Princess of Wales, married into the royal family in 2011, members of her own family were welcomed into the fold. Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, had a special bond with the late Queen Elizabeth II. It's known that Elizabeth was an avid dog lover with many pets, and James has a love for dogs as well. Prior to the September 2024 publication of his book "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life," the Daily Mail published an excerpt where James reminisced about the queen allowing him to bring his cocker spaniel Ella to Sandringham during a visit.
"'Did you get my message, James?' she asked me the first time I visited," James wrote. "'Ella is welcome to stay in your room.'" Later on, Ella's puppies Tilly and Zulu were allowed at Sandringham as well. Although Ella was meant to stay in James' room except when he walked her, she had her own royal adventure. "On one visit, I didn't close the bedroom door properly, and Ella made it her mission to find me and demonstrate her annoyance at being left behind," James said. A footman told him she was in the kitchen!
James thought Elizabeth would never find out what happened, but sure enough, she did. "She said to me: 'I hear Ella had a nice little wander round earlier,'" James wrote. He was very sorry, but Elizabeth didn't seem to mind. James continued, "Instead, with the understanding that comes from long association with dogs, she gave me a conspiratorial smile and said: 'Well, dogs will be dogs.'" James also said he and Elizabeth once discussed the spaniel dog breed, which the queen had in addition to her famous corgis.
Queen Elizabeth II acted grandmotherly with James
In another Daily Mail excerpt of "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life," James Middleton wrote about spending Christmas in Sandringham with the royal family. "Beatrice and Eugenie, whom I knew from school, would be there and we'd all go to church in the morning," James said, referencing the walk to church the royals must embark on during Christmas. James also reminisced on a cozy holiday activity with Queen Elizabeth II, when they both did a jigsaw puzzle together.
"It was the sort of activity I'd have enjoyed with my own grandparents, all four of whom had died in the space of three years when I was a teenager," James wrote. "So in a way, I felt the Queen was filling a granny-sized void in my life." He remembered that time fondly, especially how quick Elizabeth was at putting the puzzle together. James and the queen even swapped gifts, with James receiving a pair of socks and Elizabeth receiving an Ella card and honey (since James is a beekeeper). "Hives are highly organised communities presided over by a queen bee," James added. "So a jar of honey, a gift from a queen to the Queen, seemed fitting."
Elizabeth even reacted warmly and exactly like a grandmother when James and Pippa Middleton were running late to a birthday teatime at Sandringham for Catherine, Princess of Wales. After James accidentally combined the phrases "Your Majesty" and "Your Royal Highness" in greeting, James wrote in his book: "'Oh, how lovely to see you, James,' she smiled. I'd met her several times, notably at my sister's wedding, and she was always welcoming. 'You must be hungry. Make sure you have something to eat.'"
James honored Queen Elizabeth II after her death
A few days after Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022, James Middleton honored her in a touching way. He shared a wedding photo of Elizabeth and Prince Philip on Instagram on his anniversary with his wife Alizee Thevenet. "Today is our 1st wedding anniversary however it doesn't seem right to celebrate while mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II," James wrote in the caption. "Instead I'm sharing a photo of the marriage of the Queen & the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding 74 years ago. To my darling Alizee I look forward to sharing as many with you in our lifetime."
James honored the queen again by giving one of his puppies a significant name. He shared footage of his dog Mabel and her eight puppies on Instagram in August 2022, and then told Hello! the name he had set aside for one of the male puppies a few weeks after the queen's passing. James told the outlet, "In light of recent events, I wanted a name that is a touching tribute to the late Queen." He chose a nickname for Elizabeth's father King George VI, Bertie, as the name. James also sent Bertie to the Guide Dogs organization so he can train as a guide dog.
"It was incredible that the Queen dedicated her life to service, and in many ways Bertie the dog will be dedicating his life to service too," James added.