Inside James Middleton's Sweet Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

When Catherine, Princess of Wales, married into the royal family in 2011, members of her own family were welcomed into the fold. Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, had a special bond with the late Queen Elizabeth II. It's known that Elizabeth was an avid dog lover with many pets, and James has a love for dogs as well. Prior to the September 2024 publication of his book "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life," the Daily Mail published an excerpt where James reminisced about the queen allowing him to bring his cocker spaniel Ella to Sandringham during a visit.

"'Did you get my message, James?' she asked me the first time I visited," James wrote. "'Ella is welcome to stay in your room.'" Later on, Ella's puppies Tilly and Zulu were allowed at Sandringham as well. Although Ella was meant to stay in James' room except when he walked her, she had her own royal adventure. "On one visit, I didn't close the bedroom door properly, and Ella made it her mission to find me and demonstrate her annoyance at being left behind," James said. A footman told him she was in the kitchen!

James thought Elizabeth would never find out what happened, but sure enough, she did. "She said to me: 'I hear Ella had a nice little wander round earlier,'" James wrote. He was very sorry, but Elizabeth didn't seem to mind. James continued, "Instead, with the understanding that comes from long association with dogs, she gave me a conspiratorial smile and said: 'Well, dogs will be dogs.'" James also said he and Elizabeth once discussed the spaniel dog breed, which the queen had in addition to her famous corgis.

