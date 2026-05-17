Diana Ross Outfits That Show Why She Was A Fashion Icon In The '70s

The "Queen of Motown" Diana Ross' impactful career has spanned decades of different genres, industry practices, and fashion cycles. As the lead singer of the vocal group The Supremes, Diana had plenty of experience catering her styles to the glitz and glamour of '60s television performances. Number 1 hits such as "You Keep Me Hangin' On" and "Stop! In the Name of Love" helped to bring Diana a tremendous amount of star power by the mid '60s, and her solo venture in the '70s was no different.

Her solo career with hits such as "Home" and "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)" naturally needed a new style era to accompany them — and Diana was more than up for the challenge. While her '70s style remains influential to this day, the grandmother of eight and mother of five has undoubtedly kept a good sense of style in the family. Her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, was (and still remains) a fashion icon, for her role in the sitcom "Girlfriends" and for her own outfits. Her mother's influence on her style hasn't gone unnoticed. It may have been a minute since you've seen some of Diana's older looks, so here are some of her most dazzling outfits of the 1970s that truly helped to solidify her spot as one of the most influential fashionistas of the 20th century.