Diana Ross Outfits That Show Why She Was A Fashion Icon In The '70s
The "Queen of Motown" Diana Ross' impactful career has spanned decades of different genres, industry practices, and fashion cycles. As the lead singer of the vocal group The Supremes, Diana had plenty of experience catering her styles to the glitz and glamour of '60s television performances. Number 1 hits such as "You Keep Me Hangin' On" and "Stop! In the Name of Love" helped to bring Diana a tremendous amount of star power by the mid '60s, and her solo venture in the '70s was no different.
Her solo career with hits such as "Home" and "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)" naturally needed a new style era to accompany them — and Diana was more than up for the challenge. While her '70s style remains influential to this day, the grandmother of eight and mother of five has undoubtedly kept a good sense of style in the family. Her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, was (and still remains) a fashion icon, for her role in the sitcom "Girlfriends" and for her own outfits. Her mother's influence on her style hasn't gone unnoticed. It may have been a minute since you've seen some of Diana's older looks, so here are some of her most dazzling outfits of the 1970s that truly helped to solidify her spot as one of the most influential fashionistas of the 20th century.
She rocked a pair of bellbottoms
While the '60s were known for graphic pops of colors and abstract art creeping its way into the fashion sphere, Diana Ross gave the trend a '70s twist by pairing a colorful long-sleeved mini dress with some black bellbottom pants. In this portrait session taken in July 1975 by photographer Harry Langdon, Ross carries herself with the confidence of someone who knows they're making a cultural impact. The mostly black-and-white illustrated backdrop helped to make her outfit pop, staging a fierce image.
This white dress would get her on the best-dressed list today
Posing for a photo at the January 1973 Cue Magazine Awards, Diana Ross wore the most breathtaking white halter dress. The plunging neckline looked stunning yet comfortable, gathering just under the bust and embellished by a golden charm. Her accessories tied in nicely, bringing a stack of pearl bracelets on one hand and gold bangles with a matching clutch on the other. With her strappy sandals peaking out from the bottom of the draping gown, there's no doubt that Ross' look would dictate summer glam for decades to come.
Diana Ross knows how to accessorize
While the dress worn by Diana Ross in this portrait by Harry Langdon in July 1975 complimented her figure so well, some of her accessories would remain timelessly fashionable even today. The dress lets its silky textile do most of the talking, although borders on the neckline and bottom hem of the dress add a sequined and embroidered flair. Her circular metal chain belt cinched her waist effortlessly, bringing some geometric detailings to the smooth fabric. While many of these belts from the '70s remained collecting dust in thrift stores for decades, they had a resurgence on your most fashionable friend's Pinterest boards in the 2020s.
The attention to detail was unmatched
Diana Ross' dress for a 1973 performance in Amsterdam was in heavenly bloom, as her black beaded dress featured a large red flower at the top of her collar. Flowered embellishments, as well as the color of her eyeshadow and lipstick, helped to tie all of the elements together, making this particular outfit look as impactful as the sum of its parts. Long red nails also tied the look together. This was something of a departure from her stage costuming from The Supremes, but emblematic of her experimental approach to fashion for the decade.
Diana Ross evoked disco style with some of her outfits and hairdos
Diana Ross has several hairstyles you'll want to recreate today, and she took the revolutionary spirit of the '70s afro into this photoshoot with Harry Langdon in July 1975. Extending her one arm forward, the asymmetrical piece allowed a sheet of shimmering fabric to cascade alongside her, bringing the drama and flare of a true disco diva. Some thin, large hoops complimented the impressive gown without seeming too busy, and the illustrated background helped the image convey how the hippie era was being transported to another dance moment.
She knew how to revamp old styles
Many stars hit the dance floor at the iconic Manhattan club Studio 54, and it's only natural that Diana Ross would be one of them. Taken upon her arrival in what's believed to be 1979, Ross actually went for a more vintage look for her night out by wearing capri pants. Attributed to the German designer Sonja de Lennart in 1948, the style was popularized by movie stars such as Audrey Hepburn. Ross gave her vintage style a modern twist by incorporating a graphic tiger print, making the chic style look wild and bold once again. Paired with a slinky black jacket and top, the proportions of the outfit felt perfectly balanced.
Her billowy sleeves gave her wings
Especially in the '70s, large billowy sleeves helped to emphasize soaring arms — one of Diana Ross' signature moves on stage. This floor-length chevron gown with a keyhole cut-out at the center of the bodice featured some iconic fashion elements for her performance at the Palace Theater in June 1976. Although there is no official record of who designed this dress, the pattern and silhouette of the piece are very similar to other iconic looks created for the "I'm Coming Out" singer by acclaimed designer Bob Mackie.
She was truly stunning in furs
In a portrait taken on set of the 1975 film "Mahogany," costume designer and star Diana Ross carried herself with the confidence of someone who knows they can do it all. The brown silk gown was perfectly color coordinated with her makeup, nails, and strappy heels. The added touch of a white fur boa is also a signature of Ross' style, as she incorporated fur into some of her most glamorous outfits. A pioneer of her time, and a classic beauty today, there are few that can light a candle to Ross' fashion prowess.