Meet Diana Ross' 5 Kids

Fans of classic pop and R&B are bound to be familiar with Diana Ross' biggest hits like "I'm Coming Out" and "Endless Love." After breaking onto the scene in 1959 with her group The Supremes (along with notable members Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard) and later branching out with her solo career, Ross has had an incredible ride over the last five decades. However, what fewer people probably know about the singer is that Ross is a supportive and loving mother to her kids, many of whom are already known figures in the spotlight. You'd probably recognize a couple of them like Tracee Ellis Ross or Evan Ross.

These days, Ross is also a doting grandmother and spends a lot of time with her family. In April 2017, the singer revealed her parenting style to The New York Post in an email interview. "I'm a firm believer that you raise your children when they're young. My kids are adults now and they know what they want to do and I just support them in whatever that is. It's called unconditional love," she wrote.

From her daughter who followed in her footsteps as a singer to her son who married Ashlee Simpson, let's meet the five kids of Diana Ross.