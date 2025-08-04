Who Are Diana Ross' 8 Grandchildren?

If there's one thing to know about Diana Ross' personal life, it's that she loves her big, beautiful, ever-growing family. The legendary frontwoman of The Supremes can often be seen on social media bragging about her brood, shouting out her children and grandchildren in posts about how much she cherishes spending time with them. "I love being Mom and Grandma and doing all the grandma things," she told The Bay Area Reporter. "Yes, I go to the park and read books to my grandchildren. When I'm traveling ... I actually love to text them or FaceTime which keeps us very close as a family. I love my iPhone!"

Diana Ross is the proud mom of five children, and four of her kids have kids of their own. The "Baby Love" singer has acknowledged that it can sometimes be hard to get everyone together now that her children are all grown up and leading their own lives, which is why she said she cherishes any time she does get to see them, usually at holidays. "All my mom wants is to be around the kids, the grandkids," her daughter, actor and fellow fashion icon Tracee Ellis Ross, told People in 2023. "For my family, the kids are the priority. So I mean, it might as well be FAO Schwarz for Christmas morning. It's insane."

Tracee's siblings — Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Chudney Ross, Ross Naes, and Evan Ross — all are now parents, making Diana a grandma eight times over. From budding performers to kids whose parents try to steer clear of the spotlight, these are Diana Ross' eight grandchildren.