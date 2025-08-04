Who Are Diana Ross' 8 Grandchildren?
If there's one thing to know about Diana Ross' personal life, it's that she loves her big, beautiful, ever-growing family. The legendary frontwoman of The Supremes can often be seen on social media bragging about her brood, shouting out her children and grandchildren in posts about how much she cherishes spending time with them. "I love being Mom and Grandma and doing all the grandma things," she told The Bay Area Reporter. "Yes, I go to the park and read books to my grandchildren. When I'm traveling ... I actually love to text them or FaceTime which keeps us very close as a family. I love my iPhone!"
Diana Ross is the proud mom of five children, and four of her kids have kids of their own. The "Baby Love" singer has acknowledged that it can sometimes be hard to get everyone together now that her children are all grown up and leading their own lives, which is why she said she cherishes any time she does get to see them, usually at holidays. "All my mom wants is to be around the kids, the grandkids," her daughter, actor and fellow fashion icon Tracee Ellis Ross, told People in 2023. "For my family, the kids are the priority. So I mean, it might as well be FAO Schwarz for Christmas morning. It's insane."
Tracee's siblings — Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Chudney Ross, Ross Naes, and Evan Ross — all are now parents, making Diana a grandma eight times over. From budding performers to kids whose parents try to steer clear of the spotlight, these are Diana Ross' eight grandchildren.
Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick introduced his grandmother at the Grammys
Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick is Diana Ross' first biological grandchild. Raif-Henok, who is the son of Rhonda Ross Kendrick and Rodney Kendrick, was born in 2009, and his superstar grandparent wasted no time embracing the grandma life once he arrived. "You can't get anything past her; she's got her eye on the ball," Rhonda once told People. She also noted that Diana is careful not to spoil her grandkids, adding, "At the same time, she's so loving and so generous."
Because Raif is the oldest, it makes sense that he was the first grandchild to step into the spotlight in his own right. He introduced his grandmother's performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards, giving an adorable speech onstage about how much he admires the music industry icon. "She is amazing, and young people like me can look up to her for her independence, confidence, and her willingness to be her unique self," he said (via X). "She has shown the world that nothing is beyond our reach." The speech also gave perhaps an accidental insight into their relationship: when he was finally ready to bring her onstage, Raif called her "Grandmommy."
Callaway Lane Ross-Faulkner might follow in her grandmother's footsteps
Callaway Lane Ross-Faulkner is Diana Ross' second grandkid. Born in 2012, she is the eldest child of Chudney Ross and Joshua Falkner. In 2019, Chudney shared some snaps on Instagram that captured her daughter's performance in a stage show version of "The Little Mermaid." Callaway played Ursula, it seems, and Chudney was positively effusive in the caption. "Love this girl and her confidence to show up, put her all into her performance and shine onstage!" she wrote, suggesting that her daughter was taking after her mother. "I could not be more proud of you."
Diana honored Callaway and her other grandchildren at the 2025 Met Gala, when she walked down the red carpet in a look that featured all of her kids' and grandkids' names. "[My son Evan Ross] wanted me to be able to tell my own story with my adult children and grandkids' names embroidered on the cloak," Diana told People, revealing that they gathered the entire family together to take pictures of the instantly iconic look. "It was a monumental love fest."
Bronx Mowgli Wentz is Diana's step-grandson
In 2014, Diana Ross' son Evan Ross married Ashlee Simpson, and they've kept their love alive ever since. It took them a bit to start having kids of their own, but as soon as they married, Evan became the stepfather to Bronx Mowgli Wentz, the son Simpson shares with Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz. Bronx, who was born in 2008, is technically Diana's step-grandchild, but it sure sounds like he's a big part of her world. His name was featured on the stunning cloak Diana wore at the 2025 Met Gala with the rest of the grandkids. Several years before that, Bronx and his cousins (and, of course, their parents) all rode on Diana's float during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Talk about a one-of-a-kind holiday get-together.
It seems that making Bronx feel included by his stepdad's side of the family is a priority for everyone. In a 2018 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Evan pointed out that he himself was from a big, blended family, so it felt natural to co-parent Bronx with Pete. "I think it's a beautiful thing," he said. "My relationship with Pete has been amazing. He's an amazing father. He knows that I love his son very much." He acknowledged that he defers to Pete for decisions about how Bronx should be raised, adding, "I think we have such a good experience with everybody."
Diana Ross walked in on Jagger Snow Ross being born
In 2015, a year after they married, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross welcomed their first child together. She was named Jagger Snow Ross, and her birth was such a momentous occasion that Diana Ross herself couldn't help but be present. Evan revealed the drop-in while speaking with People several years later, as he and his wife launched a clothing line named after their daughter. "While [Ashlee] was having the baby, we said we were going to do it just us, but then we saw both our parents behind the curtain watching ... Those nurses can't stop my mom!" he joked. "Like, Diana Ross just walks in." Imagine telling the woman behind "I'm Coming Out" that she's not allowed to go somewhere!
Jagger doesn't just have a clothing line named after her; she's a model in her own right. "If she doesn't like something, she'll check it out in the mirror and tell me," Simpson-Ross told People. (You better believe Jagger has some feelings about her mom's Y2K style.)
Diana seems to support her granddaughter's budding career in front of the camera. In 2022, she shared a photo on Facebook of Jagger modeling a chic look, writing, "My sweet granddaughter Jagger Snow in her first big photo shoot for FEAR OF GOD. Soo cool. She had so much fun." We can only imagine how much fun it must be to be part of such a family; click here to take a look inside Evan Ross' relationship with Ashlee Simpson.
Ross Naess' kids have celebrated big moments with their grandma
While several of Diana Ross' children have sought the spotlight as they've grown up, her son Ross Naess has lived a pretty quiet life. He does, however, show up for his family whenever he can. When the Supremes frontwoman threw a big birthday party to debut the look she'd eventually wear at the 2025 Met Gala, second-youngest son was there. On Instagram, he shared a photo of their whole big family, and he wrote, "What a night! I love you so much mom. Happy 80th! You are magic."
Ross Naess has two children of his own. Leif Naess was born in 2016, and by the time his father married Leif's mother, Kimberly Ryder, she was seven months pregnant with their second child. During the ceremony, Diana officiated, and Leif crawled around the altar at the happy couple's feet. Tracee Ellis Ross even shared a since-deleted Instagram photo of Leif on the altar next to his grandmother, and her grin was out of this world.
In 2017, shortly after the wedding, Ryan gave birth to their second son, Indigo Naess. After Indigo arrived, his dad posted a pic of his older son looking at his baby brother. "The first day of friendship that will last the rest of their lives. Two brothers, like me and my brother, close in age. What a happy day," he wrote on Instagram. Though Ross Naess doesn't necessarily talk about his children much publicly, he does continue to share photos of them on social media. In 2021, for example, he posted a photo of them all hugging by a tree, and he captioned it simply, "My boys."
Everlee Ernestine Ross-Faulkner loved seeing her grandmother in concert
Ten years after Chudney Ross welcomed her first daughter, she added a second kid to her family. Diana Ross' granddaughter Everlee Ernestine Ross-Faulkner was born in 2019, and she quickly became a beloved member of the brood.
Like many of her cousins, it seems that Everlee is a big fan of "Grandmommy." Chudney posted a series of Instagram photos in 2022 that showed Everlee excitedly joining her grandmother onstage. "I think it's pretty clear she enjoyed it... and the spotlight!" she wrote in the caption. In fact, Diana had invited several of her grandchildren to share the spotlight while she sang. "It was a full on family affair at my mom's show at Montreux Jazz Festival and you couldn't keep these kids off the stage!" Chudney wrote. "It was my mom's last show of her European tour and we could not have been happier or more grateful to share it with her!"
Diana is a fan of her granddaughter, too. In 2024 she shared a YouTube video of Everlee dancing in the street, and she set it to her own song, "You Are So Beautiful." She titled it, "My granddaughter Everlee Ernestine. You are the spark."
Diana Ross was there to help out after Ziggy Blu Ross was born
In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ross family was finally able to meet Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross's third child. Ziggy Blu Ross was born that October, and Simpson-Ross told People that initially, Jagger Snow Ross was upset that he was a boy. "She was so upset because she really wanted a sister," she said, "[but] she's come around to it now. Now she's going to be the queen forever!"
2020 was a difficult time to do just about anything, let alone have children. However, as Evan shared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (via Facebook), it seems not even a global health crisis could keep Diana Ross away from her newest grandchild. t seems that the family did everything they were supposed to do so that they could be together at such a happy time. "Right when the baby was born, we quarantined," he said. "We did two weeks, and [then] Mom came and stayed with us, and it was great."
Never one to shy away from shouting out her grandkids on social media, Diana posted a Facebook Reel in 2023 of herself holding Ziggy Blu shortly after he was born. "Happy birthday to my grandson Ziggy!" she wrote in the caption. "Loving you is wonder-full!"