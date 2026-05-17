Side-By-Side Pics Of Matt Damon & His Wife Prove They're Still One Of Hollywood's Hottest Couples

Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso share one of the most unique origin stories in Hollywood, having met in a hide-from-the-fans chance encounter, the kind of scenario that feels straight out of, well, a movie — and a Matt Damon rom-com, at that. Whatever else may be said about a relationship that has stood the test of time, whether it's body language experts discussing Damon and Barroso's chemistry or Damon's hilarious response to being asked about the secret to a successful marriage, the photos tell their own story, especially when you put them side by side.

The "Good Will Hunting" star and Barroso met in 2003, in Miami, when he was shooting "Stuck on You" for the Farrelly brothers. They dated for roughly two years before tying the knot in December 2005. Damon adopted Barroso's daughter Alexia, and they went on to have three more daughters together, named Isabella, Gia, and Stella, in that order. More than 20 years on, they remain one of the most low-drama, steady couples in town, and side-by-side photos make it abundantly clear that time and tide and the harsh Hollywood limelight haven't affected them as visibly as you'd expect. Quite the opposite, actually, because what it reveals is closer to a glow-up.

Evan Agostini & Steve Granitz/Getty

The above photo on the left shows Damon and Barroso at the premiere of "Syriana" — the Stephen Gaghan thriller he starred in — in November 2005, two years after meeting her for the first time. The second photo, on the right, shows them more than 20 years later, attending the premiere event for "Crime 101" in Los Angeles on February 10, 2026. The phrase "aged like fine wine" is admittedly the laziest possible reach here, but no other expression quite captures the elegant trick these two are pulling off.