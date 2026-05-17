Val Kilmer's Daughter Mercedes Is All Grown Up. Here's What Her Life Is Like Now

The use of AI in Hollywood has been a point of contention for several years, with many actors worried that the technology will cost them their livelihoods. So, there was some backlash when an AI-generated facsimile of her father, Val Kilmer – which appeared to look much younger than Val did at the time of his death — appeared in the indie drama "As Deep as the Grave." However, Mercedes has been defending her father's AI appearance, and she told the "Today" show in April 2026 that Val had wanted to appear this way in an effort to help other actors.

"My dad was very passionate that this is the time, before these laws are written, to make sure that there's a structure for compensation, to make sure that actors get paid on par with what they would get paid if they were physically doing it," Mercedes said. She added that Val first saw the technology as a way to "overcome the limitations of his illness," but eventually believed it was an opportunity to "set precedent" and help other actors as the technology evolves and becomes more prominent.

Mercedes was sure to add that she understands the concern that many young creatives feel regarding AI and the threat it poses to their careers. However, she stressed that her dad was interested in making sure the technology was used ethically, and that it was a project he simply couldn't do in his lifetime. "I wouldn't just put his likeness in something without his permission," Mercedes explained, adding, "This project gave us an opportunity to make sure if someone in the future uses his likeness unauthorized, we can say, 'Oh no, look, this is what you're supposed to do.'"