Jenna Bush Hager Brushed Off Rumors About Her Growing Up Despite One Making Her 'So Sad'

There's no shortage of rumors about Jenna Bush Hager, and the internet can be pretty ruthless sometimes — especially when you're the daughter of a former U.S. president. The TV personality was thrown into the spotlight when her father, Former President George W. Bush, was elected in 2001. Jenna and her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, were only 19 when their family moved into the White House, and being young adults in the public eye forced them to grow up very quickly, not least because the media didn't go easy on Jenna and Barbara when they simply acted their age.

During an April 2026 episode of "Today with Jenna and Sheinelle," the former first daughter opened up what she had to weather while growing up in the spotlight, noting that she usually laughed it off, especially when the tabloids claimed that they'd garnered the information from close sources. "People would be like 'sources confirm [...] A source really close to Jenna Bush says her partying ways are driving her and her twin sister apart!'" Jenna recalled, per TV Insider. "I'm like, 'What source close to me felt like they needed to say that?'" However, there was one rumor that made her "so sad."

The author had worked hard to lose weight and was proud of her progress when scuttlebutt made the rounds that she was pregnant. "I was like, 'I thought I had just reached my goal weight [...] I look pregnant?'" Jenna shared. It's no wonder that the twins didn't want their father to run for president, with the talk show host confessing on "Today" in 2024 that she and Barbara sobbed when he initially broke the news. As Jenna remembered protesting, "We said, 'No!' We said, 'You're going to ruin our lives, Dad,'" (via People).