Jenna Bush Hager's Most Uncomfortable On-Air Moments

Before she joined the "Today" family as the co-host of the morning show's fourth hour, Jenna Bush Hager had a normal job: She was a public schoolteacher. When working with kids, you have to always expect the unexpected, and you're likely to encounter some awkward situations due to that delightful lack of a filter kids seem to have for a few years. But Hager has discovered that the world of live morning television can get just as uncomfortable and chaotic as a classroom.

As the daughter of former president George W. Bush, Hager had to be prepared for the intense scrutiny she would face when she joined the "Today" newsroom as a correspondent in 2009. Naturally, there were nepotism accusations, but also Hager had a controversial past thanks to her fondness for partying during her college years. But aside from the baggage, she also brought some entertaining anecdotes about her atypical childhood when she started working at Studio 1A. Unfortunately, while her stories about life in the White House are often interesting enough to make headlines, some viewers think that she talks a little too much — and the one thing they want Hager to stop doing on "Today" is interrupting guests while they're speaking.

Unfiltered chatterboxes tend to have an increased likelihood of saying something they'll regret, as Hager has discovered. However, it's not always her mouth that's to blame when her "Today" segments get uncomfortable.