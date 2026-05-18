Bye Bye Birdie's Ann-Margret Still Looks Gorgeous Today

Ann-Margret got her start in Hollywood when she was 20 in 1961's "Pocketful of Miracles." She played the daughter of the protagonist, played by Bette Davis (an old-school Hollywood icon worth naming your baby after). Two years later, she landed the role of Kim McAfee in the musical "Bye Bye Birdie." Kim, a crazed teenage fan of Elvis-like rock star Conrad Birdie, won the chance of a lifetime to kiss Conrad goodbye on a late-night show before he went to war. The role launched Ann-Margret into stardom and became foundational to her image as a sex symbol. In fact, the next film she starred in was "Viva Las Vegas" alongside Elvis Presley.

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Decades later, she still looks good and is truly an age-defying celeb. At a USO event honoring her on April 29, 2026, in Beverly Hills — just a day after her 85th birthday – she embodied the idea that age is just a number. She was obviously wearing makeup in photos, but it wasn't overpowering. Ann-Margret has wrinkles, but they don't diminish her natural beauty, especially when paired with statement sunglasses and a huge smile — her skin looks firm and nourished. In fact, the only detail in the photos that dated her was her chartreuse outfit.