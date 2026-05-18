Bye Bye Birdie's Ann-Margret Still Looks Gorgeous Today
Ann-Margret got her start in Hollywood when she was 20 in 1961's "Pocketful of Miracles." She played the daughter of the protagonist, played by Bette Davis (an old-school Hollywood icon worth naming your baby after). Two years later, she landed the role of Kim McAfee in the musical "Bye Bye Birdie." Kim, a crazed teenage fan of Elvis-like rock star Conrad Birdie, won the chance of a lifetime to kiss Conrad goodbye on a late-night show before he went to war. The role launched Ann-Margret into stardom and became foundational to her image as a sex symbol. In fact, the next film she starred in was "Viva Las Vegas" alongside Elvis Presley.
Decades later, she still looks good and is truly an age-defying celeb. At a USO event honoring her on April 29, 2026, in Beverly Hills — just a day after her 85th birthday – she embodied the idea that age is just a number. She was obviously wearing makeup in photos, but it wasn't overpowering. Ann-Margret has wrinkles, but they don't diminish her natural beauty, especially when paired with statement sunglasses and a huge smile — her skin looks firm and nourished. In fact, the only detail in the photos that dated her was her chartreuse outfit.
It's a miracle that Ann-Margret has the face she does today
Ann-Margret's spirit is as young as her body looks, and a very unique hobby keeps it that way. The "Made In Paris" star told People her secret to staying young at a February 2024 event. "I love speed. Not the drug," she said. She went on to describe her Harley Davidson motorcycle, which she said she still rode at the time (she was 82). The bike is lavender with a white daisy pattern on it, with flowers on the front and back fenders. In a 2023 interview with Studio 10, she said that she got her love for speed from her father and one of her uncles, who took her on a ride on his motorcycle when she was just 10 years old.
Ann-Margret is a rare living legend who can still reminisce about the good old days in Hollywood. Some would call it a miracle that she can still ride her motorcycle today, considering the tragedy she's overcome in her life. In 1972, she fell from a 22-foot platform that left her with a concussion and several broken bones, including some in her face. She had surgery to repair the bones, but came away without prominent scarring on her face.