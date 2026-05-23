Cute Throwback Pics Of Frank & Nancy Sinatra As Young Parents With Their Kids

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A skinny Italian kid from Hoboken who made good, Frank Sinatra used his voice and his charisma to become one of the most iconic crooners of all time. However, like most artists, Sinatra didn't become a star overnight. Before becoming the famed "Chairman of the Board," he first had to endure some hard times. Sinatra's career started in 1935 when he joined The Hoboken Four, but it was in 1934 when his life took its first real turn. That was the year Sinatra met Nancy Rose Barbato on the Jersey Shore. As the legend goes, Barbato was working on her nails when Sinatra walked up and gave her a private concert with his ukulele. The two would marry five years later, and in 1940, Nancy gave birth to their first child, Nancy Sandra Sinatra. The Sinatra family was truly underway.

Frank Sinatra Jr. came along in 1944 in the midst of "Sinatramania" The couple's third child, Christina "Tina" Sinatra, came along in 1948, but her father's career was on a downslide. His films, "The Miracle of the Bells" and "The Kissing Bandit" were both critical and commercial flops. Adding to his problems, people had come to suspect that Sinatra was a little too amiable with gangsters, damaging his family-friendly reputation. In 1949, Sinatra started an affair with Ava Gardner, and in 1951, he left Nancy for the actor. Nonetheless, in the years between, the Sinatras painted a picture of the perfect American family.