This Iconic '70s Movie Starring Robert De Niro Was Written In Only 10 Days

When discussing some of the most iconic films of the 1970s, right alongside classics like "Jaws," "The Godfather," and the original "Star Wars," you'd be remiss not to mention "Taxi Driver," the 1976 thriller that saw Robert De Niro share the screen with a young Jodie Foster. The film remains a timeless triumph in its own right, and continues to inspire filmmakers decades later. That's why it may shock you to learn that it was originally written in what feels like an impossibly short time frame.

At the time of the film's release, De Niro — who starred as mentally unstable antihero Travis Bickle — was quickly becoming an established name in the industry, 11 years removed from his uncredited debut role in "Three Rooms in Manhattan" (though he filmed an earlier picture, "The Wedding Party," that wouldn't be released until 1969). "Taxi Driver" also marked the second big-screen entry in what would prove to be a successful and long-standing friendship and creative partnership between De Niro and director Martin Scorsese.

The screenplay for "Taxi Driver" was penned by Paul Schrader, another frequent collaborator of Scorsese's who later wrote his films "Raging Bull" (which also starred De Niro), "The Last Temptation of Christ," and "Bringing Out the Dead." As the story goes, Schrader completed his first draft of what would turn into an era-defining piece of cinema in just 10 days. That being said, there was still work to be done after the fact.

Reflecting on the experience during a February 2026 interview with The Guardian, Schrader said, "I wrote one draft and immediately started rewriting. I needed to exorcise this character. If I didn't write about him, I'm afraid I might become him." The screenwriter further recalled that he originally tried to get future "Scarface" director Brian De Palma to helm the film, but the script found its way to Scorsese instead.