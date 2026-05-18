Meet The Woman Who Won Prince Jackson's Heart: All About His Fiancée Molly

Michael Jackson's eldest son, Prince Jackson, has weathered many tragedies throughout his life, but in August 2025, he had some happy news to share — Prince had gotten engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Molly Schirmang. "8 years down [infinity] to go," he captioned the Instagram post. Naturally, the internet went bonkers with excitement, especially since Schirmang is quite the enigma, with no social media that the public knows of. While she's kept her life pretty private, we do know that Schirmang is a Dodgers fan. She attended the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala with Prince in 2019, shortly after the two graduated.

Yes, they were college sweethearts, and it appeared they started dating in 2017, with her beau commemorating their first anniversary on Instagram in March 2018. "I had such an amazing time in San Fran celebrating our year together," he enthused at the time. Then, in May 2019, Prince shared a snap of the two of them posing proudly in their graduation regalia, penning, "Congrats to this cutie on graduating."

The charity co-founder isn't the only one who's besotted with Schirmang either — it appears his family adores her too. In the comments section of their engagement post, Prince's cousin, TJ Jackson, made it known that the union had his full approval. "I couldn't be any happier for the two of you. You both are such beautiful and special souls. I love you and will always be here for you in any way I can," he wrote. Another cousin, Taryll Jackson, also offered his heartfelt congratulations.