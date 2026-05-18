Meet The Woman Who Won Prince Jackson's Heart: All About His Fiancée Molly
Michael Jackson's eldest son, Prince Jackson, has weathered many tragedies throughout his life, but in August 2025, he had some happy news to share — Prince had gotten engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Molly Schirmang. "8 years down [infinity] to go," he captioned the Instagram post. Naturally, the internet went bonkers with excitement, especially since Schirmang is quite the enigma, with no social media that the public knows of. While she's kept her life pretty private, we do know that Schirmang is a Dodgers fan. She attended the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala with Prince in 2019, shortly after the two graduated.
Yes, they were college sweethearts, and it appeared they started dating in 2017, with her beau commemorating their first anniversary on Instagram in March 2018. "I had such an amazing time in San Fran celebrating our year together," he enthused at the time. Then, in May 2019, Prince shared a snap of the two of them posing proudly in their graduation regalia, penning, "Congrats to this cutie on graduating."
The charity co-founder isn't the only one who's besotted with Schirmang either — it appears his family adores her too. In the comments section of their engagement post, Prince's cousin, TJ Jackson, made it known that the union had his full approval. "I couldn't be any happier for the two of you. You both are such beautiful and special souls. I love you and will always be here for you in any way I can," he wrote. Another cousin, Taryll Jackson, also offered his heartfelt congratulations.
Molly is a grounding force for Prince Jackson
Prince Jackson has certainly undergone a stunning transformation over the years, and fans are understandably excited to see him enter the next chapter of his life as a newlywed and husband. But Prince notably used to keep his now fiancée out of the spotlight entirely, and mostly still does. It's well known that Michael Jackson's kids have been the subject of many rumors, so it made sense that, initially, the king of pop's eldest son didn't even want to disclose her name. When Prince spoke to People about Molly Schirmang in October 2018, he declined, simply confirming, "I think in everything there's an important balance. I think that I'm a certain way, and she's very — I don't want to say opposite — but complementary in a way that we balance each other out. I'm more aggressive, she's a little softer."
The charity co-founder added that Schirmang often helps to shift his perspective on certain things, and he does the same for her. "It helps us stay well-rounded," Prince noted. His favorite thing to do on a date is to go to the movies, while Schirmang enjoys a nice trip to the beach. While the happy couple hasn't let the public in on their wedding plans just yet, sources told Star magazine that the two plan on getting married at Sycamore Valley Ranch (formerly known as Neverland Ranch). An insider asserted that it's Prince's way of honoring his father's legacy and that it will serve as the perfect moment to bring the whole family together. They added that Schirmang and Prince plan on keeping their big day low key without the pomp and circumstance usually associated with celebrity weddings.