Drew Barrymore's 'No Guardrails' Childhood Impacts How She Raises Her Daughters

Drew Barrymore is one of the best examples of how kindness is akin to strength. Her eponymous talk show is a safe space for stars and audiences alike, and that same attitude clearly extends to her two daughters, Olive and Frankie, at home. The former child star's approach, however, is not without some necessary tough love at times — especially considering Drew Barrymore's own heartbreaking childhood. While recounting her decision to take away her eldest daughter Olive's phone on Instagram, in 2024, the "Whip It" director drew from her own troubled past. She started off the piece, slyly entitled "Phone Home" in a nod to one of her most famous roles, by providing some context regarding her struggles with boundaries as a child actor.

Barrymore recounted, "I wished many times when I was a kid that somebody would tell me no. I wanted so badly to rebel all the time, and it was because I had no guardrails." After finding worldwide fame at the age of just 7, thanks to her role in the 1982 family classic "E.T.," it's unsurprising that having "too much access and excess" altered the youngster's perception of boundaries. Forced to figure out how to navigate the public eye all by herself, Barrymore's preteens were a chaotic time.

During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," the "Scream" star described how, "I was going to clubs and not going to school and stealing my mom's car," which ultimately landed her in a psychiatric institution for 18 months (via People). Although Barrymore's path in life has been imperfect, she sees it as the ultimate learning experience, especially when it comes to raising her two children.