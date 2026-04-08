Gut-Wrenching Details About Drew Barrymore's Childhood Will Break Your Heart

Drew Barrymore has been open about her tumultuous childhood and how she earned a reputation as a party girl, so it's unsurprising that she experimented with drugs early on. She was 10 when she first tried marijuana, and by 12, she had graduated to using cocaine. "I used to get high with my mum's friend at like 10," she said in Demi Lovato's documentary "Child Star" via Mamamia. "And I thought she was so cool, she would give weed to me and her son."

Barrymore is the mother to daughters Olive and Frankie, and she has since realized just how crazy her own adolescent years were. "Having a 10 year old daughter now... it's unfathomable. But that's just how I grew up," she told Lovato in the documentary. "I can't believe how much I respect life, knowing that I disrespected it so many times. I think there was plenty of my life where I was a human walking cautionary tale."

She has also detailed how drugs and alcohol served as a coping mechanism amidst all the turmoil in her personal life. In her memoir "Little Girl Lost," Barrymore alleged that when her father did seldom come around, he was a violent alcoholic, and she also claimed she had suffered abuse at the hands of both her parents. Her addictions eventually got so out of control that she was sent to rehab at 13.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.