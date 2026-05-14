'I Still Miss My Daddy': Frank Sinatra's Daughter Shares Emotional Tribute On Anniversary Of His Death

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During his lifetime, Frank Sinatra forged a career of legendary proportions and became one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable figures in pop culture around the world. His reputation as a musical artist, an actor, and a hard-partying playboy preceded him, and earned him superstar status. From his tumultuous marriage to movie star Ava Gardner to his record-setting albums to his blockbuster film career, Sinatra's life and legacy captivated America's attention and still resonates with people decades after his death.

On May 14, the 28th anniversary of Frank's passing was honored with an emotional message posted by his famous daughter, Nancy Sinatra — whose 1966 hit "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" ushered in a wild footwear craze at the time. Nancy took to X to reflect on her dad's passing and express just how much the loss continues to impact her today. "My father was one of the most extraordinary men I ever had the privilege to know. What an incredible life he lived, and what a remarkable legacy he left behind," Nancy wrote, in part. "Twenty-eight years later, the world still sings along with him. Young people continue discovering him for the first time, while those who loved him from the beginning still treasure the man and his music."

Twenty-eight years ago, the world lost Frank Sinatra, and I lost my dad. I don't think I'll ever fully get over the loss of him, or the fact that my siblings and I were disregarded and not given a chance to say goodbye. My father was one of the most extraordinary men I ever had... pic.twitter.com/UAPsMhnYvb — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) May 14, 2026

Nancy, who will celebrate her 86th birthday in June, shared a photo of herself and her famous dad alongside the post, and expressed, "I still miss my Daddy." The tribute not only honored her memory of Frank but explained exactly why his music meant so much and continues to have the power to bring people together.