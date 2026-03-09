Celebrity Couples Who Stayed Together After Affair Drama Rocked Their Relationships

Hollywood hookups aren't uncommon. You put two gorgeous people in an exotic location, throw in a sex scene or two, and, well, things happen. But what if one or both of those people are married? Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Bogart and Bacall, Brad and Angelina ... the list of famous philanderers goes on and on. Some celebrity couples throw in the matrimonial towel at the first whiff of infidelity, while others turn a blind eye. Then there are those who acknowledge that there's trouble in paradise, but choose to work through it.

These couples choose door number three. Their marital (and extramarital) affairs became public knowledge, forcing them to deal with their private issues in the public eye. But rather than cut and run, they toughed it out, enduring the gossip and headlines to make it work. Why? Only they know for sure. But we're guessing things like public apologies and admissions of guilt didn't hurt. And as for the old adage, "Once a cheater, always a cheater," experts say that's not always the case. There are many things to consider like whether or not it was a one-time slip-up. "Someone with a longer pattern of infidelity is definitely more likely to cheat again than someone who's only done it once — unless they've done serious work on themselves," Dr. Kayla Knopp, PhD, co-founder and clinical psychologist at Enamory in San Diego, told Self. While that doesn't make an indiscretion any less painful, it does make a case for why some people fight for the relationship and, occasionally, come back stronger.