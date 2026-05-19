Savannah Guthrie's Past Parenting Praise For Mom Nancy Said It All About Their Relationship

"Today" host Savannah Guthrie's 2026 has been a difficult year, but she continues to show resilience with the announcement of her next career move. The well-known journalist has often credited her upbringing for her professional success, noting how her mother, Nancy Guthrie, fostered a household centered on reading and writing. In fact, one need only to look at Savannah's own words for a 2014 Mother's Day Today post for evidence of Nancy's impact and their close relationship.

In the post, Savannah compiled 23 lessons from her mother that reveal just as much about their relationship as it praises Nancy. Specifically in the case of her career aspirations, Savannah wrote, "When she is a young woman just out of school, tell her to go for her dreams. Tell her it is OK to leave home when it's time, even though your heart might be breaking to see her go." The implication here is that Nancy encouraged Savannah to pursue her aspirations even if it meant they would be apart.

Other notable crumbs of their close relationship in the listicle include Nancy giving her a special nickname that only they know about, several anecdotes about appreciating Nancy being tough but fair, and how every one of Nancy's actions contributed to Savannah feeling loved and cared for.