Kris Jenner & Meghan Markle Shut Down Feud Rumors With A Sweet Gesture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made waves in November 2025 — the wrong kind, that is. They attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash, and pictures of them at the event were posted to Instagram not long after, only to be summarily deleted. This, of course, raised eyebrows, with many questioning why the photographs were removed. Subsequent rumors indicated Jenner posted the photos without the couple's blessing, leading to gossip that a feud is in full swing. The speculation on tension between the two women has seemingly now been put to bed.

Ahead of Mother's Day 2026, Meghan sent Jenner a gift from her As Ever line to mark the special day, and the reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to share the gesture with the world. The gift included candles and a handwritten card that began, "Dear Kris, Happy Mother's Day to the most maternal woman in the world," per People. Jenner captioned the post, "Thank you @meghan @aseverofficial for the beautiful Mother's Day gifts! These candles smell so delicious!! Happy Mother's Day!!!" See? No beef here.

Jenner has previously dropped hints that she and Meghan are on good terms. Shortly after the photo drama, she took the time to publicly support Meghan on social media by resharing a trailer for the "With Love, Meghan" holiday show and a Harper's Bazaar feature starring the "Suits" actor. That should already have tipped people off that the two women weren't mad at each other. Alas, the internet was internetting as per usual.