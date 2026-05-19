Kris Jenner & Meghan Markle Shut Down Feud Rumors With A Sweet Gesture
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made waves in November 2025 — the wrong kind, that is. They attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash, and pictures of them at the event were posted to Instagram not long after, only to be summarily deleted. This, of course, raised eyebrows, with many questioning why the photographs were removed. Subsequent rumors indicated Jenner posted the photos without the couple's blessing, leading to gossip that a feud is in full swing. The speculation on tension between the two women has seemingly now been put to bed.
Ahead of Mother's Day 2026, Meghan sent Jenner a gift from her As Ever line to mark the special day, and the reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to share the gesture with the world. The gift included candles and a handwritten card that began, "Dear Kris, Happy Mother's Day to the most maternal woman in the world," per People. Jenner captioned the post, "Thank you @meghan @aseverofficial for the beautiful Mother's Day gifts! These candles smell so delicious!! Happy Mother's Day!!!" See? No beef here.
Jenner has previously dropped hints that she and Meghan are on good terms. Shortly after the photo drama, she took the time to publicly support Meghan on social media by resharing a trailer for the "With Love, Meghan" holiday show and a Harper's Bazaar feature starring the "Suits" actor. That should already have tipped people off that the two women weren't mad at each other. Alas, the internet was internetting as per usual.
The reason the photographs were removed largely remains unknown
Amid the drama surrounding the removal of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's photographs from Kris Jenner's birthday party posts, some speculated that the deleted party pictures hint at Harry and Meghan's rumored fears of being judged by the royal family. Meanwhile, reports indicated that royal insiders are disgusted by Meghan and Harry's partying. Jenner's daughter Kim Kardashian attempted to clarify why the pictures were removed on her sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast, "Khloé in Wonder Land," in January 2026.
"Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship," Kim clarified. "We're never ones to post without permission. ... We were told that it was totally cool to post. And then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn't want to be seen at a party, even though it's already up, you know, and then taken down. ... So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day." Remembrance Day, celebrated in the U.K., is similar to Veterans Day in the U.S., and while the less informed might have accepted Kim's explanation at face value, those who remembered that Harry actually wore a red poppy pin in honor of Remembrance Day to the party begged to differ with her explanation. Clearly, the Sussexes did not forget that Remembrance Day was coming up, so there goes that explanation for what is now widely referred to as "Photogate."
Royal watchers on Reddit quickly weighed in, with one noting, "Kim's making it worse. Because you don't suddenly remember that it was Remembrance day/weekend." Another concurred, "I guess they forgot that Harry arrived at the party wearing a poppy." Guess we'll never really know why those photos were deleted.