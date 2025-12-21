Royal Insiders Are Reportedly Disgusted By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Partying

It seems like the photo debacle between Meghan Markle and Kris Jenner isn't the only drama to come out of the reality star's 70th birthday bash. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have reportedly been digging themselves into a deeper hole while rubbing shoulders with Hollywood's elite. The ex-royal pair celebrated Jenner at her November 2025 birthday extravaganza, hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos. However, palace insiders told Page Six that their embrace of California life was an abhorrent sight.

"It's so tacky," said a reported employee of the royal family. "It truly shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family. These people may be stars in America, but the pure ostentatiousness is at odds with what Prince William is trying to do with his life and the monarchy."

While Harry's American life has deepened the divide between him and his brother, William, Prince of Wales, other insiders have suggested that the future king has taken it as a sign of abandonment. "Harry and Meghan are highlighting a life of fun and lightness while William's is dominated by duty and public service," a source told Us Weekly, adding that William feels like he was left to lead the monarchy without the help of his brother, with whom he was close before their infamous feud.