Royal Insiders Are Reportedly Disgusted By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Partying
It seems like the photo debacle between Meghan Markle and Kris Jenner isn't the only drama to come out of the reality star's 70th birthday bash. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have reportedly been digging themselves into a deeper hole while rubbing shoulders with Hollywood's elite. The ex-royal pair celebrated Jenner at her November 2025 birthday extravaganza, hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos. However, palace insiders told Page Six that their embrace of California life was an abhorrent sight.
"It's so tacky," said a reported employee of the royal family. "It truly shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family. These people may be stars in America, but the pure ostentatiousness is at odds with what Prince William is trying to do with his life and the monarchy."
While Harry's American life has deepened the divide between him and his brother, William, Prince of Wales, other insiders have suggested that the future king has taken it as a sign of abandonment. "Harry and Meghan are highlighting a life of fun and lightness while William's is dominated by duty and public service," a source told Us Weekly, adding that William feels like he was left to lead the monarchy without the help of his brother, with whom he was close before their infamous feud.
Meghan and Harry's Hollywood night in poor taste amid solemn U.K. holiday
The fury against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was intensified by their partying during a significant national holiday in Britain. Kris Jenner's 70th birthday celebration coincided with Remembrance Day across the pond, where the royal family and civilians alike commemorate the sacrifices of fallen soldiers. A common symbol from the holiday is the red poppy, which is worn to honor military personnel. On the Saturday before Remembrance Sunday, Harry was photographed wearing a poppy on his suit lapel while socializing with the Kardashians and their high-profile friends. The prince disgusted royals with his choice to don the sacred red flower.
"It's unconscionable," one royal insider told NewsNation. "The day we remember our war heroes, our veterans — of which Harry is one! — and he goes off to a ball!" To make things even worse, Meghan was seen without a poppy, which signified to royals and royal watchers that she was refusing to participate in honoring the holiday. "It's galling," the source added. "They should never come back to England." If Meghan and Harry can sustain a life among the celebrity royalty in America — if Meghan didn't ruin their chance with her and Jenner's confusing photo drama — they may never have to shake hands with U.K. royalty again.