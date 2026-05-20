What Anna Nicole Smith Really Did For A Living Before Her Fame

Anna Nicole Smith is arguably most famous for being in one of the most alarming age-gap relationships in Hollywood history. However, Anna Nicole Smith's life was really tragic, and it wasn't easy for the model and actor to find her footing in the entertainment industry. She came from humble beginnings in Mexia, Texas with her mother, Virgie Arthur, employed locally as a deputy sheriff. Anna Nicole married her first husband Billy Wayne Smith while still in her teens and worked at Red Lobster before switching to stripping.

In 2017, Arthur told the Daily Mail all about the time she caught her daughter working in a local club. As she recalled, "[My partner and I] went over to the Executive Suite and the manager walked over when he saw us in there in uniform. I was adjusting my eyes to see if I could see her. Sure enough, there she was with her G-string on in some man's face, dancing." Arthur threatened the club's manager if Anna Nicole worked there again before scolding her daughter for taking the nightlife job over her restaurant position.

But Anna Nicole decided to keep working as an exotic dancer, reasoning that she made more money that way, and much faster, and left her young son under Arthur's care.