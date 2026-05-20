Fashion Trends Princess Beatrice Has Embraced Over The Years

Princess Beatrice has always been one of the most relatable royals, seeming considerably more down-to-earth compared to other, more buttoned-up members of her extended family. One major way in which Beatrice is just like the rest of us commoners is how she experiments with fashion. Over the years, Princess Beatrice's style has transformed her from the worst to best dressed royal, but one thing that's remained consistent is the way she's kept up with current fashion trends while putting her own spin on them. In many ways, the philanthropist's fashion sense is a reflection of her personality.

In an October 2018 interview with British Vogue, Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, expressed their desire to reveal their relatable side to the public. "We want to show people who we are as working, young, royal women, but also not to be afraid of putting ourselves out there," they explained at the time. Whether she's forgoing a more traditional royal look by wearing sneakers with her dresses or embracing a current pop culture moment, she has embraced many trends in a way that's approachable — despite Princess Beatrice's lavish life — while still remaining true to herself.