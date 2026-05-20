Fashion Trends Princess Beatrice Has Embraced Over The Years
Princess Beatrice has always been one of the most relatable royals, seeming considerably more down-to-earth compared to other, more buttoned-up members of her extended family. One major way in which Beatrice is just like the rest of us commoners is how she experiments with fashion. Over the years, Princess Beatrice's style has transformed her from the worst to best dressed royal, but one thing that's remained consistent is the way she's kept up with current fashion trends while putting her own spin on them. In many ways, the philanthropist's fashion sense is a reflection of her personality.
In an October 2018 interview with British Vogue, Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, expressed their desire to reveal their relatable side to the public. "We want to show people who we are as working, young, royal women, but also not to be afraid of putting ourselves out there," they explained at the time. Whether she's forgoing a more traditional royal look by wearing sneakers with her dresses or embracing a current pop culture moment, she has embraced many trends in a way that's approachable — despite Princess Beatrice's lavish life — while still remaining true to herself.
Princess Beatrice wore sneakers with a dress
People loved wearing comfortable sneakers with their dresses back in 2019, and Princess Beatrice was clearly no exception. She paired some white athletic shoes with a black dress, which was adorned with a chic white bird pattern, and a chunky black belt to attend the Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park event in July of that year. Beatrice proved she knew how to be a casual and cute fashionista in this laidback look, adding to her status as a relatable royal.
Princess Beatrice's big naked dress moment
The naked dress trend was taking over red carpets in 2017, and Princess Beatrice donned her own version of it at the V&A Summer Party in June. The royal wore a sheer navy-blue lace dress over a light, tan colored slip that perfectly matched the color of her skin, to give the appearance of a barely-there gown. It was a daring choice for Beatrice, who tends to stay on the safer side of fashion, but she pulled it off beautifully.
Princess Beatrice's unique animal print
Animal print never truly goes out of style, but in 2018, it was especially popular in a bolder, more unique way. Fashionistas were incorporating different types of animals in their looks, rather than just the classic leopard or cheetah print. Princess Beatrice tried out this trend for herself at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in June, where she rocked a colorful peacock-print dress under a cropped leather jacket — another popular 2018 fashion trend — with a matching black mini purse and strappy high heels.
Princess Beatrice embraced the Barbiecore trend
With the release of the "Barbie" movie in 2023, "Barbiecore" fashion, or all pink everything, was hugely popular. Princess Beatrice even embraced the trend for a very special occasion: The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in May. She chose a gorgeous pink dress with big, puffy sleeves and a matching belt for the big day, which she accessorized with a gold headpiece and light tan heels. Beatrice nailed the royal Barbie doll look perfectly here, and judging by her smile, she knew it.
Princess Beatrice put a twist on the bow trend
Absolutely everybody was wearing bows in 2024, and Princess Beatrice incorporated this trend into her own style in a subtle, but undeniably eye-catching, way. At the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July, she wore a white dress with a colorful floral pattern. At first, it's not obvious how the princess nodded to the bow trend, but if you look closely, she tied a cute bow on her belt in the front. It showed how fashion-forward Beatrice really is.
Princess Beatrice nailed the bold floral trend
Bold florals were everywhere in 2023, with runways blooming with stunningly bold and bright patterns. Princess Beatrice jumped on this trend at the "Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto" event at the V&A in September. Her dress was adorned with vibrant pink-and-blue florals and bright green vines, which popped even more against the black shade. Her chic matching black heels and clutch drew the eye to the flowers even more, emphasizing the gorgeous pattern and perfect fit.