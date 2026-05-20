The Bad Timing That Held Back Brady Bunch Co-Stars Eve Plumb And Christopher Knight From Dating
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While many couples meet on film and TV projects, in the case of "Brady Bunch" co-stars Eve Plumb and Christopher Knight, the romance didn't happen despite their best efforts. Indeed, Plumb revealed in her memoir, "Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond," that they went out on a date, sadly confessing, "Any attempts at making out that evening ended with laughter and resignation that we'd always be sister and brother, even in real life." And yet, Knight added further details that suggest it was mainly bad timing that prevented them from becoming an official item.
In a 2026 interview with People, the former child star acknowledged that he didn't really pick up on the signals with his onscreen sister until it was too late. "Eve was more mature than me very early [and] always had, from the earliest I can remember, her claim on me, but I wasn't there," Knight recalled. "You know, I wasn't ready to be claimed. I wasn't even aware for part of that time that it just wasn't there, right to the very end."
In fact, by the time the actor understood that there was a potential for romance, "The Brady Bunch" was ending. As a result, they remained close friends, for which Knight was grateful, because it meant they would not become distant as exes often do after they break up.
The Brady Bunch cast had a lot of offscreen romances
Although Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb didn't manage to get together, they are not the only "Brady Bunch" cast members to become romantically entangled during the hit sitcom's run (or after). In fact, Maureen McCormick and Barry Williams had an offscreen relationship that often made filming "The Brady Bunch" difficult. Somewhat shockingly, Barry Williams also went on a date with his onscreen mom, Florence Henderson. It was a one-sided crush though, as Henderson, who was married at the time, was around 35 years old, compared to Williams, who was only 15.
In a 2024 interview with Us Weekly, the actor bragged, "We all hooked up with each other at some point. Not necessarily while we were filming." Williams specifically mentioned his relationship with McCormick, Plumb and Knight, and Michael Lookinland and Susan Olsen. Clearly, they were very close in many ways, although some tragic details about "The Brady Bunch" cast have come out over the years that suggest things were not always what they seemed.
Nevertheless, Knight and Plumb, at the very least, are still strictly only sibling-coded. She confirmed as much in a 2026 interview with Page Six, when Plumb shared that they had started doing monthly Zoom calls during the COVID-19 pandemic. But don't worry, their actual spouses, Plumb's husband Ken Pace and Knight's wife Cara Kokenes, are included in these calls.