The Bad Timing That Held Back Brady Bunch Co-Stars Eve Plumb And Christopher Knight From Dating

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While many couples meet on film and TV projects, in the case of "Brady Bunch" co-stars Eve Plumb and Christopher Knight, the romance didn't happen despite their best efforts. Indeed, Plumb revealed in her memoir, "Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond," that they went out on a date, sadly confessing, "Any attempts at making out that evening ended with laughter and resignation that we'd always be sister and brother, even in real life." And yet, Knight added further details that suggest it was mainly bad timing that prevented them from becoming an official item.

In a 2026 interview with People, the former child star acknowledged that he didn't really pick up on the signals with his onscreen sister until it was too late. "Eve was more mature than me very early [and] always had, from the earliest I can remember, her claim on me, but I wasn't there," Knight recalled. "You know, I wasn't ready to be claimed. I wasn't even aware for part of that time that it just wasn't there, right to the very end."

In fact, by the time the actor understood that there was a potential for romance, "The Brady Bunch" was ending. As a result, they remained close friends, for which Knight was grateful, because it meant they would not become distant as exes often do after they break up.