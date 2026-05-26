What '80s Golden Girl Kim Basinger Looks Like These Days As She Embraces Her Natural Beauty

Pamela Anderson has been proving she's still a beach babe without makeup, rocking a pared-down beauty routine whether she's on the red carpet, promoting a movie, or just running errands. The decision to mostly part ways with makeup definitely came as a surprise to many fans. It seems, though, that she isn't the only star who's embracing her looks without a major makeup routine. Former Bond girl Kim Basinger was once all about glam looks. These days, though, she's been spotted out and about sans makeup. And, from the looks of it, she may be letting her natural beauty do the talking and reserving her makeup bag for special occasions.

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In September 2023, Basinger was seen on the move in Los Angeles sporting a very laidback look. The star wore a sunhat and sunglasses, but it was still easy to see that she appeared makeup-less underneath it all. She definitely opted for comfort with her hair pulled back, sweatpants, and slides. Despite the easy breezy look, she was still undeniably fabulous with her oversized bag and wide-brimmed hat.