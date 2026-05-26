What '80s Golden Girl Kim Basinger Looks Like These Days As She Embraces Her Natural Beauty
Pamela Anderson has been proving she's still a beach babe without makeup, rocking a pared-down beauty routine whether she's on the red carpet, promoting a movie, or just running errands. The decision to mostly part ways with makeup definitely came as a surprise to many fans. It seems, though, that she isn't the only star who's embracing her looks without a major makeup routine. Former Bond girl Kim Basinger was once all about glam looks. These days, though, she's been spotted out and about sans makeup. And, from the looks of it, she may be letting her natural beauty do the talking and reserving her makeup bag for special occasions.
In September 2023, Basinger was seen on the move in Los Angeles sporting a very laidback look. The star wore a sunhat and sunglasses, but it was still easy to see that she appeared makeup-less underneath it all. She definitely opted for comfort with her hair pulled back, sweatpants, and slides. Despite the easy breezy look, she was still undeniably fabulous with her oversized bag and wide-brimmed hat.
Kim Basinger seems to have different priorities these days
Fans haven't heard much from Kim Basinger in recent years. This is due, in part, to her anxiety. She opened up about this to People, noting that she'd ditched medication and was working to overcome her mental health struggles. "Now I wake up and enjoy life. I didn't want to live on drugs. I wanted to face everything I was afraid of," she explained, per Vanity Fair. She also stepped back from the limelight to ensure that her daughter with fellow actor Alec Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin, had a normal childhood. "She grew up in the limelight but I tried to provide stability and a quieter world," she explained. And, while she misses acting, she seemingly wasn't upset to leave the celebrity element behind as much as she could. "I'm not a big red-carpet girl. But I love the work," she said.
From the sound of it, getting glammed up and posing for the cameras was never the Oscar-winner's favorite activity. So, it's no surprise that today, she'd rather focus on what's important to her and ditch the over-the-top glamour associated with Hollywood. In 2018, Basinger was spotted at a protest alongside fellow star Priscilla Presley, fighting for animal rights and speaking out against the dog meat trade. Once again, Basinger sported a comfy-looking outfit and sunglasses. She let her natural hair do its thing and seemed to be makeup-free, letting her cause take precedence over her stardom.