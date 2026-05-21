Throwback Photos Of Sally Jessy Raphael & Her Husband Spotlight Their Lasting Love

Even though Sally Jessy Raphael's show was canceled way back in 2002, she and her red glasses remain a core memory for anyone who watched daytime TV during the 1980s and '90s. Raphael's personal and professional lives were tightly intertwined, since her longtime husband, Karl Soderlund, acted as her manager and sometimes as a producer of her shows. Raphael said on the "Off the Cupp" podcast in February 2026 that when she was on late-night radio, Soderlund was right there with her in the studio, screening the calls even though he wasn't earning a salary. Raphael had been married before, but this second time was truly the charm for her. She and Soderlund were married from 1962 until his death in 2020.

Months earlier, Soderlund had celebrated his 90th birthday. "Somehow, over 60 years, my Peter Pan husband has remained forever young and handsome!" Raphael gushed on X, along with a sweet photo of the two of them sitting together. This was just one of many times the couple's enduring bond was captured on camera.

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As these pics from 1989 and 1990 demonstrate, Soderlund steadfastly supported Raphael, and he was by her side when she won a 1989 Daytime Emmy for hosting her talk show. Raphael posted an alternate shot of the smooching Emmy photo on her Instagram account in 2024. "There was never a dull moment with my late husband Karl!" the TV legend captioned the carousel of pics, along with some hilarious moments, like when the pair dressed up as jesters or arm wrestled at a restaurant.