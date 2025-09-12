What Happened To Sally Jessy Raphael And Why Was Her Show Canceled?

Back in the day, home sick from school, you had few entertainment choices except daytime talk shows. There was Oprah Winfrey, of course, and Jerry Springer, but there were also other no-less-entertaining shows like the ones hosted by Ricki Lake and Sally Jessy Raphael. Raphael in particular picked up a fan base thanks to her iconic strawberry-blond hair, her even-more-iconic red glasses, and above all, her empathy. Even when she was interviewing the most off-the-wall guests her producers could find, Raphael seemed genuinely interested in their stories.

Raphael was, after all, the host of TalkNet, a call-in radio show where listeners asked her to weigh in on various current events, topics in their own lives, and more. Eventually, though, Raphael was looking for what was next. Her agent approached NBC Radio asking for a raise, and she later told The Television Academy Foundation, "The man at NBC — the suit — said, 'If the broad doesn't want to do the show, we'll get another broad.' ... Just by that comment alone, the broad wasn't gonna work for him anymore."

Instead, talk show host Phil Donahue recommended Raphael go into daytime television, and the rest is history. She anchored "Sally" for many years until, suddenly, the show went off the air in 2002. Raphael is still around, still reminding you of those days when you could see her on television every afternoon. But ... what happened to her in the years since, and why was "Sally" canceled anyway? Read on to find out.