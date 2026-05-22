Royal Couples Who Have Unique Sleeping Arrangements

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A couple's sleeping arrangements are no one's business, but trust the public to make it their business when said couple is rich, famous, and royal. Given their many fans across the globe, the British royal family has come under intense scrutiny for their sleeping arrangements on more than one occasion. Of course, given their propensity for refraining from commenting on private matters, the scuttlebutt has hardly been confirmed in most cases. Still, the gossip persists, but some say unique sleeping arrangements are not a cause for concern in a marriage. In fact, those familiar with the customs of upper class citizens clarify that it's actually pretty normal.

"The upper class always have had separate bedrooms," Prince Philip's cousin, Lady Pamela Hicks, explained in a 2012 interview, per MyLondon. "You don't want to be bothered with snoring or someone flinging a leg around. Then when you are feeling cozy you share your room sometimes. It's lovely to be able to choose." Certainly, most couples can relate to the downsides of sharing a bed, and when you live in a mansion — or a palace, for that matter — why not make good use of the extra rooms?

"It's a matter of convenience, if you can afford it," entrepreneur Eric Borukhin told Vanity Fair in 2017, adding that within his circle of friends, "Everybody accepts it as a normal thing." But the general public decidedly does not, despite a 2015 report from the National Sleep Foundation indicating that one in four couples don't share a bed. Well, as it turns out, many of the British royals are those couples.