Not Madonna, Not Christie Brinkley: This Celeb Was The Face Of The '80s

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As the 1970s gave way to the 1980s, the worlds of fashion, glamour, and advertising rushed to keep up. The flashy disco look was already on the way out, and the focus turned to a more professional, yet still bombastic, aesthetic. Browns and beiges became the go-to colors, with a more conservative look replacing the more risqué styles of disco, punk, and the hippies of the 1970s. It was the decade of the yuppies, and the models of the time needed to match that aesthetic. Leading the charge — at least according to the magazine covers and ads, including a decade-defining one — was a very young Brooke Shields.

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Shields was born into the world of modelling, making her debut when she was just 11 months old when she appeared in an Ivory Soap ad, and never stopped. The Eileen Ford modelling agency created a department to represent children models just for Shields. She went on to spend the 1970s modelling and acting, appearing in the horror classic "Alice, Sweet Alice" and the controversial "Pretty Baby," where she plays an underaged sex worker.

Shields kicked off the 1980s by appearing in one of the most famous Calvin Kline ads of all time and starring in the sexually explicit teen romance "The Blue Lagoon." In 1981, Time put Shields on the cover and essentially made her the face of the decade under an article titled "The '80s Look." The cover focused on Shields' face, her distinctive eyebrows catching the reader's attention, and the bright red lipstick making her already pale face appear even paler. Her natural brown hair frames her face, and in the lower left corner is a hint of the brown Valentino sweater with a white frill around the neckline she is wearing. All of this happened before the star celebrated her sweet 16.